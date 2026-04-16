PM Modi addresses Lok Sabha amid discussions around three key bills during special session of Parliament





PM Modi Lok Sabha: In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the Lok Sabha at 3 PM on Thursday, as the government prepares to introduce three key bills during the special session of Parliament. The proposed legislation includes measures on women’s reservation and delimitation. From the BJP, the debate is set to be opened by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. Other party speakers are expected to include Bansuri Swaraj, Raksha Khadse, Aparajita Sarangi, Kangana Ranaut, and Dharmshila Gupta.

All LIVE updates on PM Modi’s Lok Sabha address will be updated here at India.com.





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