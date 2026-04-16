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Delhi government to launch high-tech labs in 4 ITIs soon, says CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that the initiative marks a significant step towards building a skilled and industry-ready workforce.

Delhi government to launch high-tech labs in 4 ITIs soon, says CM Rekha Gupta



Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced a comprehensive initiative to strengthen technical and vocational education in the capital’s Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs). Under this initiative in the field of skill development, new state-of-the-art laboratories will be established in four of the capital’s ITIs and existing laboratories will be modernized to ensure that the training aligns completely with current industry standards and requirements. Furthermore, this aims to bring about a significant enhancement in employability and technical proficiency.

As part of the plan, a dedicated Power Electronics Lab will be established at ITI Jahangirpuri. The facility will offer advanced training in power electronics, electrical control systems, industrial automation and renewable energy. It will be equipped with modern systems such as Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) kits, Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) trainers, transformer trainers, motor control panels, relay and protection systems, solar PV training kits and smart energy monitoring systems. The lab will provide trainees with hands-on experience in operating, diagnosing faults and maintaining modern electrical and power electronics systems. It is expected to evolve into a centre of excellence in power engineering, aligning training closely with industry requirements. Trainees from trades including electrician, electronics mechanic, mechanic auto electrical and electronics (MAEE), solar technician, fitter, mechanic refrigeration and air conditioning (MRAC) and mechanic motor vehicle (MMV) will benefit. A total of 480 trainees can be trained in these trades.

At ITI Jail Road (Hari Nagar), the existing welder lab will undergo a comprehensive upgrade. The modernised facility will feature advanced welding machines, simulation-based training systems and contemporary fabrication tools, enabling trainees to gain real-world exposure to industrial welding processes. The upgraded lab will include arc welding, MIG/TIG welding, gas cutting, plasma cutting, welding simulators and metal fabrication workstations. This will help trainees build precision, strengthen safety awareness and develop industry-relevant fabrication skills. The initiative is also expected to expand apprenticeship and employment opportunities while transforming the facility into an advanced welding training hub aligned with modern manufacturing standards. Around 200 trainees from trades such as welder, fitter, turner, mechanic motor vehicle and sheet metal worker will benefit.

Automotive labs at ITI Arab Ki Sarai (Nizamuddin) will also be upgraded with cutting-edge technology. A key highlight is the introduction of high-end Virtual Reality (VR) simulators for training in driving, welding and painting. These simulators will allow trainees to learn complex skills in a safe, controlled and highly realistic environment. In addition, specialised modules on advanced vehicle systems such as Anti-lock Braking Systems (ABS) and airbags will be introduced. This will enable trainees to develop practical expertise in diagnosing and repairing modern electronic automotive systems. The upgrade is expected to transform the institute into a state-of-the-art centre of excellence and significantly enhance employability. A total of 208 trainees from mechanic auto body painting (MABP) and mechanic auto body repair (MABR) trades will benefit.

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Further strengthening the green mobility ecosystem, an Electric Vehicle (EV) Lab will be set up at HJB ITI, Mayur Vihar. The lab will focus on next-generation automotive technologies, including battery management systems (BMS), electric motors, EV charging infrastructure and power electronics diagnostics. Trainees will gain hands-on experience in the assembly, testing, diagnosis and repair of electric vehicles, equipping them with skills relevant to the rapidly evolving clean mobility sector. Around 184 trainees from trades such as electronics mechanic, mechatronics technician and related disciplines will benefit.

The Chief Minister said the initiative marks a significant step towards building a skilled, industry-ready workforce. “These modern labs will not only enhance technical capabilities but also give trainees exposure to real-world industrial practices, opening up opportunities for both employment and self-employment,” she said. She added that the move is aligned with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s vision of Skill India and a technologically empowered youth, contributing to economic growth and self-reliance.

ITI network continues to shape skilled youth in Delhi

ITI Jahangirpuri

Located in northwest Delhi, the institute functions under the Directorate of Training and Technical Education (DTTE) and offers training in electrical, electronics and mechanical trades. Its proximity to industrial clusters makes it well-suited for practical learning.

ITI Jail Road (Hari Nagar)

One of the capital’s oldest and most prominent ITIs in west Delhi, it is known for its strong workshop infrastructure and industry-oriented training in trades such as welding, fitter, turner and motor vehicle.

ITI Arab Ki Sarai (Nizamuddin)

Situated in south Delhi, this is among the oldest ITIs in the city and has long served as a key centre for skill development across engineering and non-engineering trades.

HJB ITI, Mayur Vihar (Khichripur)

Located in East Delhi and named after Dr Homi Jehangir Bhabha, the institute focuses on emerging domains such as electronics, automotive technologies and mechatronics, with a strong emphasis on future-ready skills.











