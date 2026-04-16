Big accident at Delhi airport as Akasa, SpiceJet Aircraft collide





Delhi airport update: In a big breaking update from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport, an accident happened when an Akasa aircraft and SpiceJet Aircraft collided with each other. A SpiceJet aircraft was taxiing at Delhi airport when it collided with a stationary Akasa plane, causing minor damage to both aircraft.

What happened at Delhi airport on Thursday?

“Preliminary information indicates that Akasa’s aircraft was stationary when another airline’s aircraft made contact with it. All passengers and crew were safely disembarked, and our ground teams are making alternative arrangements to fly our passengers to Hyderabad at the earliest,” Akasa airline said in a statement.

On April 16, a SpiceJet B737-700 aircraft was involved in a ground occurrence while taxiing at Delhi airport, resulting in damage to its right winglet and the left-hand horizontal stabiliser of another aircraft belonging to a different airline. The SpiceJet aircraft has been grounded at Delhi: SpiceJet Spokesperson.

Akasa Air’s aircraft operating flight QP 1406 from Delhi to Hyderabad had to return to the bay on April 16, 2026. Preliminary information indicates that Akasa’s aircraft was stationary when another airline’s aircraft made contact with it. All passengers and crew were safely disembarked, and our ground teams are making alternative arrangements to fly our passengers to Hyderabad at the earliest: Akasa Air spokesperson





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