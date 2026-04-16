Who is Shah Rukh Khan ex-bodyguard Had 8 passports stamped and travelled by private jet; He is…, left job due to…

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Who is Shah Rukh Khans ex-bodyguard? Had 8 passports stamped and travelled by private jet; He is…, left job due to…

Shah Rukh Khan’s ex-bodyuard Yaseen Khan breaks silence on earning Rs 2 crore annually. In an interview, he shared perks of working with the king of Bollywood.

Shah Rukh Khan with his ex-bodyguard Yaseen Khan

In the glamorous world of Bollywood, where the lifestyles of stars are always in the headlines, the bodyguards who follow them like shadows often become a topic of discussion as well. Claims frequently circulate on social media that bodyguards of top stars earn in crores annually and live lives as luxurious as celebrities. However, the real picture has now come to light. Shah Rukh Khan’s ex-bodyguard, Yaseen Khan, has spoken openly about these viral claims and revealed the truth.

Who is Shah Rukh’s ex-boyfriend Yaseen Khan?

Speaking to Hindi Rush, Yaseen Khan said, “My entire life changed after I became associated with Shah Rukh Khan. I never imagined I would experience such luxury and comfort. I was living the same life as Shah Rukh Khan. In a short time, I travelled to every corner of the world and even got the chance to fly in his private jet.”

Yaseen Khan further said, “I had eight passports filled with stamps. It was nothing less than a dream for me. It’s true that I had never even seen a plane before meeting Shah Rukh Khan. From 2001 to 2011, I saw a side of Shah Rukh Khan that no one else knew about. He was a responsible father-picking up the kids from school, spending time with them, and fulfilling their every wish. He took care of every little thing for them. Shah Rukh Khan never cared about his own fatigue. He would even study himself so that he could teach his children.”

Yaseen Khan said, “Shah Rukh Khan used to go to London every year for two months to spend time with his family. During that time, he would play football with his friends in the park. In 10 years, I never heard him say he was tired even once. His son is just like him—he was very shy and well-mannered as a child and respected everyone.”

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How much did Shah Rukh Khan’s ex-bodyguard earn?

According to Yaseen Khan, claims that bodyguards earn crores of rupees in salaries are far from the truth. He said that reports of earning Rs 2 to 2.5 crore annually are exaggerated. In reality, they receive a fixed salary that is decent, but not as high as people believe. In the same interaction, Yaseen revealed that most security guards are paid a fixed salary by the celebrities they work for. He also shared that, at times, producers may compensate guards separately for working during shoots. However, he clarified that security guards are not paid extra for accompanying stars on shoots.

He also explained that bodyguards’ earnings are not always consistent. Contracts are often tailored to each film or project, meaning the payment structure can vary from one job to another. This system was not in place earlier, but the industry is now witnessing this shift.

Yaseen explained that bodyguards were once overlooked and treated like any other staff member. However, after working with Shah Rukh Khan, things gradually began to change. Today, bodyguards are better recognised and are paid according to their work.

Why did Yaseen Khan leave bodyguard’s job?

SRK’s ex-bodygurad left his job in 2011 to start his own company. He started his own venture, YK PROSEC, a Mumbai-based security firm in 2015, which provides security to Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar, and handles high-profile events.











