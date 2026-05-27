Manoj Bajpayee reacts to Ranveer Singh FWICE ban amid Don 3 controversy: The matter is…

Manoj Bajpayee has reacted to Ranveer Singh’s FWICE ban amid Don 3 controversy, saying, ‘We hope that…’





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Manoj Bajpayee and Ranveer Singh (Pic Collage)





The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) reportedly banned Ranveer Singh from working on Don 3 following his sudden exit from the film. Farhan Akhtar had approached the workers’ body after the actor’s unexpected departure. The controversy has since sparked widespread discussion and debate on social media. Now, Manoj Bajpayee has also reacted to the issue.

Speaking to PTI, Manoj Bajpayee said, “I must tell you one thing that all the people who are in this industry, they are only reading it on social media and we don’t have detailed information about it. But all we can say as colleagues or as fellow fraternity members that we hope that the matter is sorted out soon,” he said.

Earlier, Sanjay Gupta had questioned the decision and wrote on X, “When an A-list hero shoots, more than 300 workers are employed on set. By banning an actor, you are not just stopping them from working, but also affecting the livelihoods of hundreds of workers. How does that make sense?”

In fact, after Farhan Akhtar approached FWICE in April regarding the Don 3 controversy, the organisation issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh. The actor was sent several notices by the federation, to which he reportedly responded by stating that FWICE was not the appropriate forum to address his contractual dispute.

FWICE President Ashoke Pandit said during a press conference that the organisation took action against Ranveer Singh after alleging that he walked out of Don 3 just a few days before shooting was scheduled to begin. He also claimed that the actor ignored all the notices sent by the federation.

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Ashoke Pandit said, “As soon as we received the complaint, we immediately registered it. We then sent three notices and three reminders to Ranveer Singh, inviting him to speak with us. When we did not receive any response, we held a press conference. Soon after the announcement, we received Ranveer Singh’s statement saying that the matter was beyond our jurisdiction and that we had no right to comment on it.”

It is worth noting that last year, Farhan Akhtar approached FWICE, alleging that he had suffered losses of nearly Rs 45 crore due to the controversy. Farhan had announced Don 3 in August 2023, revealing that Ranveer Singh would step into the role of Don. Before Ranveer, the iconic character had been portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan and later by Shah Rukh Khan.