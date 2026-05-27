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LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: The CNG prices were increased on Tuesday a day after the price hike of petrol and diesel. CNG witnessed a price hike for the fourth time in recent 10 days. The OMCs increased the price of 19 kg cylinders by Rs 993 on May 1. The price of 14.2 kg cooking gas cylinders remained unchanged. Check the prices of domestic LPG cylinders.

LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities | Image: ANI

LPG, PNG Prices Today: Oil marketing companies have recently increased the prices of petrol, diesel and CNG as these companies continue to suffer losses due to elevated energy prices in global markets amid the ongoing US-Iran war. Fear about the possible hike in LPG and PNG prices has risen due to the continuous fuel price hikes. Compressed Natural Gas prices were increased on Tuesday by Rs 2 per kg, taking the revised price in Delhi to Rs 83.09 per kg.











