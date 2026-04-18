An IT company, Techno Exponent, celebrated its 15th Foundation Anniversary

In Baguihati, on the outskirts of Kolkata, two close friends, Sabyasachi Saha and Abhoy Debnath, began their journey in 2011 by renting a small room, driven by strong friendship and big aspirations. The company was named Techno Exponent. Over the past 14 years, the organization has grown significantly. Today, it operates in the global IT landscape, working with clients ranging from NASA to Amazon in the United States, and extending its presence to countries like Canada, Australia, Sweden, and South Africa.

The driving force behind this success includes CEO and Chief AI Scientist Sabyasachi Saha, Founder and COO Abhoy Debnath, Chief Business Officer Joyendhrisha Thakur Saha, and Global CTO Michael Collins.

The company’s achievements have earned global recognition. It has received accolades such as AsiaOne’s Fastest Growing Brand, The Times Group’s Leading IT Company award, and recognition as AI/ML Solution Provider of the Year. One of its most remarkable accomplishments is its collaboration with Boston Children’s Hospital in the United States. Techno Exponent has successfully delivered next-generation AI healthcare solutions for the hospital’s pediatric department, making the Kolkata-based company proud.

Sabyasachi Saha stated that AI is not just about technology—it is a tool to transform human lives, especially in healthcare. It aids in timely diagnosis, effective analysis, patient monitoring, and enhances the efficiency of doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers, thereby building strong trust.

The company has also added another feather to its cap with “BotBuddy,” its proprietary AI chatbot platform. It enables businesses to create, train, and manage intelligent chatbots for websites and WhatsApp, making artificial intelligence accessible to businesses of all sizes. The company is also actively working in Web 3.0 and blockchain technologies.

The 15th anniversary celebration was held at a five-star hotel in New Town on Sunday. Special guests included Dr. Hirkoranjan Das, Innovation Manager at AICTE (Government of India), and Dr. Arnab Basak, gynecologist at Apollo Hospital Kolkata, among others.

Co-founder Abhoy Debnath stated that honesty, dedication, and clear goals are driving the company toward greater success. Joyendhrisha Thakur Saha highlighted that while only a few women were part of the organization initially, today women are equally contributing and achieving success across various roles in the company.

The event concluded with an employee award ceremony, where around 450 outstanding employees were honored with certificates of recognition.