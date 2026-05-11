Chand Mera Dil Trailer: Netizens react to Ananya Panday and Lakshya’s film portraying passionate yet toxic romance

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Chand Mera Dil Trailer: Netizens react to Ananya Panday and Lakshyas film portraying passionate yet toxic romance

The trailer of Chand Mera Dil featuring Ananya Panday and Lakshya has triggered strong reactions online as audiences debate its portrayal of an intense and emotionally complicated relationship.

Chand Mera Dil trailer out (PC: IMDb)

The trailer of Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, has finally been released, giving fans a glimpse into the emotional love story between their characters, Aarav and Chandni. Directed by Vivek Soni, the trailer runs for nearly three minutes and showcases the ups and downs of their relationship. The trailer begins with Aarav repeatedly apologising to Chandni before moving into the happier and romantic phases of their journey together. Packed with emotions, misunderstandings, romance, and heartbreak, the film appears to promise an intense and heartfelt love story. One of the highlights of the trailer is that it maintains suspense without revealing too much about the plot. Ananya and Lakshya are the only ones visible throughout the entire trailer.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Ananya wrote, “A love story that’s not perfect, not planned, just a little real. Chand Mera Dil trailer out now. In cinemas May 22 worldwide.”

Watch the trailer of Chand Mera Dil:



What are netizens saying about Chand Mera Dil trailer?

The trailer of Chand Mera Dil starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya has received mixed but mostly positive reactions online. Many viewers praised its emotional tone music and fresh on screen chemistry, saying it brings back the feel of classic Bollywood romance. One user commented, “People who are saying that Bollywood cannot make love stories anymore clearly have not seen the Chand Mera Dil trailer yet. When I saw this trailer my heart said. “Wow romance is back!” The chemistry between Ananya Panday and Lakshya is so real the heartbreak is so touching the campus love is so intense the music is so soul-stirring.”

Another wrote, “The trailer looks promising and keeps curiosity alive. #LakshyaLalwani and #AnanyaPanday share fresh chemistry and the music is the strongest part. If the film maintains this emotional connect it can work well with young audiences.”

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Also read: Lakshya Lalwani calls Aryan Khan ‘a damn good actor’, ‘mastikhor’, says ‘SRK sir ka bhi mazak…’

See twitter users reactions on Chand Mera Dil trailer here

People who are saying that Bollywood cannot make love stories anymore clearly have not seen the Chand Mera Dil trailer yet. When I saw this trailer my heart said. “Wow romance is back!” The chemistry between Ananya Panday and Lakshya is so real the heartbreak is so touching the… pic.twitter.com/2xSaqmIPwa — prabhat malviya (@prabhatmalviyaa) May 11, 2026

Chaand Mera Dil is another cute example of “HOW TO CUT A PERFECT TRAILER” The Trailer expresses the Mature theme of movie revolving around the mental health and relationship stress with a Tragic love story bounded by Self Respect. This will NOT work in cinemas, it is more of… pic.twitter.com/XE0fRiws2J — KBP Reviews (@KshitizCritic) May 11, 2026

#ChandMeraDil trailer looks good but at the same time it got me confused, not fully sold cause i’ve watched plenty of similar films and they all feel same, different approach could’ve worked better at least for me, still #Lakshya and #AnanyaPanday make a really good pairing ✨ pic.twitter.com/bSfWqpcSmw — (@rishabhunfilter) May 11, 2026

#ChandMeraDil Trailer Review : The trailer of Chand Mera Dil looks quite promising and smartly avoids revealing the main storyline, which keeps the curiosity alive. #LakshyaLalwani and #AnanyaPanday share surprisingly fresh chemistry on screen, and both performances look… pic.twitter.com/nL1jSiVE87 — Being Shivam (@itsbeingshivam) May 11, 2026

Also read: Karan Johar’s pat on Ananya Panday sparks social media debate, video goes viral

When is Chand Mera Dil releasing and what other film was it set to clash with?

Backed by Dharma Productions, the film is directed by Vivek Soni. The makers had earlier released the teaser and fresh posters from the film, which gave fans a glimpse into the chemistry between Ananya and Lakshya.

The film was also expected to clash at the box office with Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde‘s ‘Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai‘, as both movies were earlier scheduled to release on May 22. However, Varun’s romantic comedy has now been postponed to June 5, clearing the way for ‘Chand Mera Dil’.’Chand Mera Dil’ is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on May 22.











