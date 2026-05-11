Bad news for Kohli’s RCB after IPL 2026 win over MI, BCCI take STRICT action against star player of team

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Bad news for Kohlis RCB after IPL 2026 win over MI, BCCI take STRICT action against star player of team

After the video of Tim David, showing his middle fingers, went viral, the IPL’s disciplinary committee moved swiftly to take action against him. The Australian, who breached the Level 1 of the competition’s code of conduct, violated article 2.6, which directly refers to using gestures that are obscene, offensive or insulting

Tim David bats for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026. (Source: PTI)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru all-rounder Tim David has been fined 30% of his match fees for using an obscene gesture after his side defeated the Mumbai Indians in match number 54 of the Indian Premier League at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh international stadium on Sunday, May 10th. David, who got out for a golden duck, admitted to the offense after being called upon by the match referee.

The Australian power hitter appeared to be showing the middle finger after RCB picked up the victory against MI in the last ball of the over.

Also Read: Australian captain Pat Cummins among 4 senior players to miss upcoming white-ball tour of Pakistan and Bangladesh for THIS reason

Tailender Rasikh Salem scored the winning runs, taking a double in the final ball, helping the reigning champions go on top of the standings with 14 points. RCB are now just another win away from entering the play-offs and they will face the Kolkata Knight Riders in their upcoming match.

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Tim David handed massive fine along with two demerit points

After the video of Tim David, showing his middle fingers, went viral, the IPL’s disciplinary committee moved swiftly to take action against him. The Australian, who breached the Level 1 of the competition’s code of conduct, violated article 2.6, which directly refers to using gestures that are obscene, offensive or insulting.

While RCB fans loved Tim David’s gesture to mock his former franchise Mumbai Indians, it didn’t sit well with the authorities. As a result of this offense, David was handed a 30% fine from his match fees along with two demerit points by match referee Amit Sharma. David had no issues with accepting his mistake.

RCB clinch victory in a last ball thriller

Meanwhile, talking about the match, RCB reached another step closer to defending their first-ever IPL title.

Batting first, the Mumbai Indians struggled against a relentless Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who dismantled the top order to finish with stellar figures of 4/23. Despite the early collapse, Tilak Varma (57) and Naman Dhir (47) anchored the innings, guiding MI to a competitive 166/7.

Also Read: WATCH: PBKS opener Priyansh Arya goes ballistic vs DC at Dharamshala

RCB’s chase began shakily, losing key wickets like Virat Kohli early. However, Krunal Pandya played a heroic knock of 73 off 46 balls, battling through cramps to keep the defending champions in the hunt.

The game went down to the final delivery, where Rasikh Salam Dar held his nerve to complete a frantic double, sealing a win that keeps RCB’s title defense momentum firmly on track.

In their three matches, Bengaluru will face Kolkata (May 13), Punjab (May 17) and Hyderabad (May 22).











