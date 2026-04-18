Home

News

LPG, PNG rates today: Check latest prices of 14.2 kg cylinder, 19 kg cylinder in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and other cities

The prices of domestic LPG cylinders remained steady at Rs 913. The rise in commercial LPG prices from April 1 is due to a 44 percent increase in the Saudi Contract Price.

LPG, PNG rates today: Check latest prices of 14.2 kg cylinder, 19 kg cylinder in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and other cities

LPG, PNG Rates Today: Amid the West Asia conflict, fuel and gas prices remain a major concern for several countries. In India, people are keeping an eye on the prices of fuel and gas as rates are seeing revisions at regular intervals amid global energy supply woes. The reason is the country imports 90 percent of its LPG needs from West Asian countries, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The prices of domestic LPG cylinder have remained unchanged across the country on Saturday, offering relief to people amid concerns over rising energy costs across the world. Marketing companies (OMCs), including Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) and Indian Oil, are maintaining the status quo on prices even after volatility in global crude markets.

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (Rs/cylinder) Delhi 913 Bengaluru 915.50 Hyderabad 965 Mumbai 912.50 Chennai 928.50 Kolkata 939

Commercial (19 kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (Rs/cylinder) Delhi 2,078.50 Bengaluru 2,161 Hyderabad 2,320.50 Mumbai 2,031 Chennai 2,246.50 Kolkata 2,208.50 PNG Prices Across Major Cities Cities Price (Rs/SCM) Delhi 47.89 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50 As per a report by news agency IANS, the delivery operations of the cooking gas cylinders have also remained uninterrupted across the country. It shows stability in supply despite heightened geopolitical tensions.











