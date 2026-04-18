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SRH vs CSK Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match: When, Where, How to Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 Match No. 27: Kavya Maran’s SRH will face off against MS Dhoni’s CSK in a mid-table clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday.

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad at a training session in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

SRH vs CSK IPL 2026: Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings will look to continue their winning run in the IPL 2026 as they head to Sunrisers Hyderabad home for match No. 27 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday. Both SRH and CSK have identical 4 points each from 5 matches with Ruturaj Gaikwad’s side only trailing due to their poor net run-rate.

CSK started off the IPL 2026 season with three successive losses but have bounced back with back-to-back wins over Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders. SRH, on the other hand, hand have had a roller-coaster season but are heading into this home game with a win over high-flying Rajasthan Royals at home earlier this week.

Kavya Maran’s side have been severely affected by injuries starting from one to their skipper Pat Cummins apart from bowlers Brydon Carse and David Payne. Sri Lanka pacer Dilshan Madushanka has already joined the side as replacement for Carse and could be called up for the fixture against CSK.

“He’s flying today, so he will be with us, I think, this evening. The plan is for the 25th (of April),” SRH coach Daniel Vettori said about Cummins in the pre-match press conference in Hyderabad on Friday.

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SRH will be pleased with the likes of youngsters Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain, who stepped up brilliantly in the absence of Cummins in the last game against the Royals, claiming 5 wickets each.

The visitors are also dealing with share of injuries with former skipper MS Dhoni still uncertain while left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed has been ruled out for the season too. CSK enjoy a healthy advantage in head-to-head clashes against SRH historically with 15 wins and 7 losses but the hosts have better record in Hyderabad with 3 wins as compared to 2 defeats.

Live your dream, Sakib pic.twitter.com/M1T2rDjSia — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 17, 2026

Here are all the details about Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 27…

When is Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 27 going to take place?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 27 will take place on Saturday, April 18.

Where is Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 27 going to take place?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 27 will be held at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 27 start?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 27 will begin at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 27 on TV in India?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 27 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 27 in India?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 27 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 27 Predicted 12

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (c, wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Reddy, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brewis, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary/Matt Henry, Akeal Hosein/MS Dhoni











