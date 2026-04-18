Mumtaz remembers Asha Bhosle’s final moments in emotional funeral tribute video- WATCH





Veteran actor Mumtaz has shared deeply emotional moments from the farewell ceremony of legendary singer and Queen of Indipop Asha Bhosle, giving fans a rare personal glimpse into the final goodbye. In the video, she is seen standing near mortal remains and reacting with visible emotion while remembering her long association with the singer’s iconic musical journey. The visuals quickly spread across social platforms as admirers reflected on the unmatched legacy of voice that shaped generations. Mumtaz also expressed how the presence of Asha Bhosle in the industry created unforgettable memories on screen and off-screen. Her words carried a mix of gratitude, grief and admiration while paying final respect during a solemn gathering that brought many artists together.

What did Mumtaz share from the funeral moment?

Mumtaz posted a video on a social platform showing the emotional atmosphere at the ceremony. In the clip, she softly says “Kitni pyaari lag rahi hai” while looking at the singer and requests the camera focus on the final memory. She described the moment as something deeply meaningful and worth preserving forever. Along with visuals she shared a caption reflecting the silent bond between artist friendships that often remain unseen by the public eye. Her message highlighted the emotional depth behind relationships formed through decades of work in cinema and music collaborations.

See viral video of Mumtaz from Asha Bhosle’s funeral here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumtaz Actress (@mumtaztheactress)

About Asha Bhosle’s funeral

Legendary singer passed away at age 92 after health complications including multiple organ failure. She had been admitted to hospital due to exhaustion and chest infection shortly before passing.

Final rites were performed by family at Shivaji Park Crematorium with state honours. Presence of film personalities added emotional weight to ceremony as industry gathered to pay last respects. Artists including Vidya Balan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Tabu and Vicky Kaushal attended to honor musical icon whose voice defined countless classics.

Industry remembers Queen of Indipop

After passing of legendary icon, several artists continued paying tribute through performances and messages. Singers like Shreya Ghoshal and Karan Aujla dedicated stage moments while Farhan Akhtar performed iconic track Dum Maaro Dum during live event. Across industry admiration continued for singer whose career spanned decades and shaped Indian music identity.









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