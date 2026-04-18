Ai+ Smartphone Nova 2 Ultra’s Goes on Sale on FlipKart Starting April 17

Ai+ Smartphone has announced the sale commencement of its latest device, Nova 2 Ultra, as part of the newly launched Nova Series. Designed as the most complete expression of the Nova lineup, the Nova 2 Ultra will be available exclusively on Flipkart and select retail outlets starting April 17 at 12 noon (Day 1 of Sales). Post Day 1, Nova 2 Ultra will again go on sale on April 24, 2026, giving an opportunity to the fans to catch hold of one of the most promising smartphones from the Ai+ Smartphone repertoire.

Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra goes on sale

Furthermore, the launch of Nova 2 Ultra builds on the strong momentum of Nova 2, which witnessed an exceptional Day 1 response with all units selling out within 15 minutes underscoring robust consumer demand and growing affinity for the Nova series.

Nova 2 Ultra will be available at the following pricing:

6GB + 128GB | Rs. 14,999* onwards

8GB + 128GB | Rs. 16,999* onwards

*Exchange any phone and get Rs. 2,000 additional off (working or damaged phone)

“With Nova 2 Ultra, we wanted to push what is possible at this price point — a Sony camera system, a flagship-grade display, and a design that actively responds to how you use your phone. This is for users who want everything, without having to choose between performance and personality,” said Madhav Sheth, CEO, Ai+ Smartphone and Founder, NxtQuantum Shift Technologies.

Performance and Display Built for More

The Nova 2 Ultra is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset with an octa-core CPU clocked at 2.6GHz and Mali-G615 MC2 GPU, paired with VC cooling for sustained performance through demanding tasks. It runs on Android 16 with NxtQuantum OS, delivering a smooth, optimised experience with real-time privacy transparency through the NxtPrivacy Dashboard. The 6.78-inch 1.5K punch-hole AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1800 nits HBM peak brightness delivers vivid, true-to-life visuals with fluid scrolling whether users are streaming content or navigating everyday tasks. Backing it all is a 6000mAh battery with 40W fast charging, ensuring the device keeps up through even the most demanding days.

A Camera and Design Built to Stand Out

The Nova 2 Ultra is equipped with a 50MP Sony Sensor IMX752 primary camera and an 8MP wide-angle lens, backed by Matrix AI Camera processing for detailed, accurate images across conditions. A 13MP front camera ensures sharp selfies and high-quality video calls. The IP68-rated build features dynamic, customizable lights in the back panel for calls & notification and more. It also has customizable action keys for gaming and storage expandable up to 1TB. Available in Blue, Green, Purple, Black, and Red, each finish is designed to make a statement.

What’s in the Box

The Nova 2 Ultra comes with free earbuds inside the box with 18W charger, a USB Type-A to Type-C cable, a transparent TPU case, a screen protection film, and a SIM card tray ejector, user guide.

About Ai+ Smartphone

Ai+ Smartphone is a next-generation brand built in India, delivering reliable and high-performance mobile experiences. Powered by NxtQuantum OS, India’s first sovereign mobile operating system. The brand focuses on delivering a clean design, ensuring long battery life, and maintaining trusted software performance, all while keeping prices accessible without compromising the user experience.

From redefining smartphones to pioneering AIoT products as part of the company’s Connected Ecosystem, Ai+ Smartphone is creating a new standard for trust, immersive experience, and accessibility. Rooted in a privacy-first architecture and a commitment to equitable access, Ai+ Smartphone stands for more than specs — it stands for India’s next era of user-owned, future-ready technology.

About NxtQuantum Shift Technologies

NxtQuantum Shift Technologies is a deep-tech Indian company building secure, sovereign digital platforms for a digital-first world. Founded by Madhav Sheth, the company develops NxtQuantum OS, India’s first sovereign operating system, and is committed to building technology that is authored in India and globally competitive.