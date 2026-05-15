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LSG vs CSK Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match: When, Where, How to Watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

LSG vs CSK IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings will look to roar back into Playoffs contention with a win over bottom-placed Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Friday.

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and head coach Stephen Fleming at a training session at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday. (Source: X)

LSG vs CSK IPL 2026: Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings have the golden opportunity to jump straight into Playoffs contention in the IPL 2026 season with a win over last-placed Lucknow Super Giants in match no. 58 at the Ekana Stadium on Friday. CSK are currently in 5th place with 12 points so far and loss of Punjab Kings on Thursday has given them golden opportunity to rise above them on the Points Table.

Rishabh Pant’s LSG, on the other hand, have had a season to forget and are currently in 10th and last place on the Points Table with only 3 points to their name. However, they have the ability to upset other team’s equations in their remaining matches.

Also Read | IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Updates after match no 58: PBKS hopes of Playoffs berth hit with 5th successive loss, Prabhsimran Singh moves up

CSK, though, are dealing with a string of injuries to their players starting from former captain MS Dhoni, who is yet to play a single match this season. “We’re not doing anything to put strain on these guys. They’ve all been playing a lot of cricket; it’s just one of those things. But we’re certainly not turning a blind eye to it. We are working very hard on recovery, and we have a very professional staff who have been with us for a number of years, so that area is well looked after,” CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said in the pre-match press conference in Lucknow on Thursday.

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Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad will be hoping to string together a couple of wins in their last three matches to ensure a berth in the Playoffs stages. “We are really pleased with the way the players have improved. To be in this position now is something many thought we wouldn’t be, but the group’s been really strong. Given the core of young players, going forward, I think it’s quite exciting,” said Fleming.

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The head-to-head between LSG and CSK is currently dead even at 3-all but the Chennai franchise hold the edge based on recent form with wins in their last two matches – including the reverse clash in Chepauk last week.

LSG Brigade, inke liye ek mast Lucknowi Biryani spot bata do ✍️ pic.twitter.com/6KaOAk1tS3 — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 14, 2026

Here are all the details about Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 59…

When is Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 59 going to take place?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 59 will take place on Friday, May 15.

Where is Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 59 going to take place?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 59 will be held at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

What time will Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 59 start?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 59 will begin at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 59 on TV in India?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 59 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 59 in India?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 59 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 59 Predicted 12

Lucknow Super Giants: Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Aiden Markram, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Mohsin Khan/Digvesh Rathi

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Akeal Hosein, Anshul Kamboj, Spencer Johnson/Matt Henry, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary











