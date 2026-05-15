NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case: CBI arrests Chemistry lecturer PV Kulkarni, labels him kingpin





NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case: The Central Bureau of investigation has identified and arrested The mastermind behind the NEET UG 2026 paper leak case. According to the agency the accused has been identified as P V Kulkarni, a Chemistry professor.

The Central Bureau of investigation has identified and arrested The mastermind behind the NEET UG 2026 paper leak case. According to the agency the accused has been identified as P V Kulkarni, a Chemistry professor.

Professor PV Kulkarni, a native of Latur and domain expert of Chemistry, was part of the panel that set the NEET question paper for years, they said.

According to the CBI, Kulkarni was arrested at his residence in Pune. Having access to the question papers, he conducted special coaching classes at his residence, they said.

“During the last week of April, 2026, he had mobilised students, with the help of another accused, namely Manisha Waghmare, who was arrested on May 14 by CBI,” an official in the know of the development said.

The official said he allegedly dictated the questions along with options and the correct answers during these special coaching classes.

The dictated questions were handwritten by students in their notebooks and “exactly matched” the actual question paper of NEET-UG 2026 Examination on May 3, the official said.

With inputs from PTI





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