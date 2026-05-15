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Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 2nd Test: Sylhet weather report over the next 5 days

Check the updated weather forecast from Sylhet which will host the series concluding 2nd Test between hosts Bangladesh and visitors Pakistan from tomorrow onwards

File photo of Bangladesh batters from the 1st Test against Pakistan at Dhaka. (Credits: Bangla Tigers/Instagram)

After enduring a humiliating 104-run drubbing in the 1st Test at Dhaka, Pakistan will look to turn things around in the 2nd and series concluding Test against Bangladesh at the Sylhet International Stadium from tomorrow onwards. While the visitors have a chance of saving the series with a victory, the hosts will be aiming to clinch a rare 2-0 series win.

Pakistan, led by Shan Masood, were thrown off the course for most parts of the 1st Test, thanks to Bangladesh’s solidity across departments. Masood’s decision to bowl first after winning the toss backfired quickly when the Bangla Tigers post 301 runs on the 1st day itself.

Although the hosts couldn’t capitalize on their terrific start given by Mominul Haque and Najmul Hossain Shanto’s knock, they were able to score 413 runs in their 1st innings with the bat.

In response, Pakistan were able to score 386, thanks to the century from Azan Awais and half-centuries from Abdullah Fazal, Salman Ali Agha and Muhammad Rizwan. In the 3rd innings, the onus fell back on the shoulders of Pakistani bowlers, who turned up slightly better but not enough to restrict the hosts to a total of less than 200.

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Bangladesh had ultimately declared for a score of 240, leaving away a target of 268 which eventually proved too much for their Asian counterparts. The entire Pakistani batting line-up looked shallow, except Abdullah Fazal who managed another half-century but could not lead his side towards victory. They fell prey to the vicious pace attack, led by Nahid Rana’s 5/40 with the Bangla Tigers winning the Test match by a whopping 104-run margin.

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 2nd Test: Sylhet weather report over the next 5 days

The weather in Sylhet over the next 5 days from May 16 to 20 shows consistent rain and storm threats. On day 1 there are 95% chances of rain with heavy thunderstorms during the day and rain at night.

Day 2 on Sunday will follow a similar pattern with heavy thunderstorms along with 70% chances of daytime rain chance and temperatures rising slightly to 29 degree Celsius. The situation will be similar over the next 3 days as well, meaning there are good chances of a complete washout.

Day 1 at the Sylhet International Stadium will begin from 9:30AM onwards.











