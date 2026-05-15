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Dialogue only permanent solution to any conflict, says India, raises Strait of Hormuz issue at BRICS meeting

Relations between Iran and the UAE have deteriorated significantly in recent months. Tehran has accused the UAE of hosting American military bases.

(Image: @DrSJaishankar on X via PTI)

New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing tension between Iran and the US, India has clearly stated that the safe and unhindered opening of international sea routes such as the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea is very important for the economic health of the entire world. Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar said this at the meeting of foreign ministers of the BRICS countries in New Delhi, at a time when the tension between Iran and the Gulf countries is continuously increasing, and there is a threat to the oil supply.

What Did India Say?

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar were also present in the meeting. Jaishankar said that stability cannot be selective and peace cannot be brought in pieces. He clearly indicated that the ongoing conflict in West Asia has become a big threat not only to the regional but also to the global economy.

This statement of Jaishankar came on the day when India strongly condemned the attack on the Indian-flagged ship near Oman. The Ministry of External Affairs said that targeting commercial shipping and ordinary seafarers is “unacceptable”. However, India also said that all the Indian crew members present on the ship are safe and they were rescued by the Oman administration.

Iran-UAE Tensions Rise

Relations between Iran and the UAE have deteriorated significantly in recent months. Tehran has accused the UAE of hosting American military bases. Even after the ceasefire, Iran targeted the Gulf countries, especially the UAE. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office claimed that he had made a secret visit to the UAE during the war, which angered Iran even more.

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India Adopted A Balanced Approach

In such an environment, India tried to adopt a very balanced approach. Jaishankar also raised the issue of the energy crisis, the disruption of maritime trade and unilateral sanctions. It is believed that his gesture was towards the sanctions imposed on Iran by America. He said that “dialogue and diplomacy are the only permanent solution to any conflict.”

India’s Appeal To BRICS Countries

Referring to Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Sudan, Yemen and Libya, Jaishankar said that the world is facing many crises, and these are affecting developing countries the most. He said that the pressure on energy, food and the supply chain is increasing, so the BRICS countries have to work together.

Jaishankar said, “If you look at the situation of the entire region, it is more worrying. The conflict in Gaza has created a serious humanitarian crisis. To improve the situation, a permanent ceasefire, humanitarian assistance, and finding a way to a peaceful solution are very important. As far as Palestine is concerned, India supports the ‘two-state solution’. Many other issues need attention. Lebanon and Syria are facing many challenges. People are paying the price of conflict in Sudan. There is also concern about Yemen. The solution to all these cases can be found only through dialogue and collective diplomatic efforts at the international level.”











