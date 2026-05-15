Home

News

Noticing poor cooling in your refrigerator? THIS test can help diagnose it

Is your refrigerator not cooling properly? No need to rush to the electrician as the problem can be determined by just this one test

If the refrigerator is Not cooling properly, try using this test. File image

Refrigerator is one of the most essential things in summer as it helps to keep the water and food fresh for a long time. But there maybe times when the cooling does not work properly even when the fridge is running at maximum. At times like these, instead of calling the mechanic a simple paper test can save you a major expense.

Why does the refrigerator cooling not work properly?

Refrigerators often face cooling issues because of a loose door gasket. If the rubber seal is not airtight, external air can enter the fridge, putting extra pressure on the cooling system. This can lead to situations where the refrigerator keeps running but the interior does not get sufficiently cold.

What is the paper test?

One of the easiest ways in which you can test the cooling of your refrigerator is by following the paper test. Checking the refrigerator’s rubber seal is easy with a simple sheet of paper. Place the paper between the door gasket and the refrigerator, close the door and then pull the paper gently. If it comes out smoothly, the seal may not be tight enough. If it remains firmly held, the rubber gasket is working well.

Also Read: Good news India as cars, mobiles, TVs, refrigerators to become cheaper after GST reforms, prices to come down to…

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

What is the need for a proper seal?

The refrigerator door seal plays a crucial role in maintaining cooling efficiency by preventing cold air from escaping. A loose or weak seal can increase power consumption, reduce cooling and even affect internal components over time. That is why it is helpful to perform such small tests occasionally.

Will the rubber need to be replaced?

In case the rubber seal appears loose during the test, cleaning it may help because accumulated dirt can weaken the grip. However, if the problem does not improve, replacing the gasket is recommended. A new seal usually restores proper cooling in the refrigerator.

Also Read: Why should you keep a bowl of salt in the refrigerator during rainy season? The reason will amaze you as…











