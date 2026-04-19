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LSG vs PBKS IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Mitchell Owen IN, Cooper Connolly OUT, Rishabh Pant may…

Look at the predicted playing XI for LSG vs PBKS clash in IPL 2026 at the PCA New Cricket Stadium, Tira. Read the full story to know more.

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2026 live streaming

The second match on Sunday, April 19, will be played between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the PCA New Cricket Stadium, Tira.

Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings’ performance in IPL 2026

Speaking about Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings’s showcased a brilliant performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Punjab Kings have played five matches in the tournament, winning four out of them. Punjab Kings played their last match against Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians, where they defeated them by 7 wickets. With this victory, PBKS holds the first position on the points table.

Let’s discuss Lucknow Super Giants, as they have delivered an average performance in the tournament as they have played five matches in the league, winning two out of them. Lucknow Super Giants played their last match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where they suffered a 5-wicket defeat. Overall, Lucknow Super Giants showcased an average performance in the tournament and hold third spot in the points table.

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Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 29 Predicted 11

Punjab Kings

P Simran Singh (wk), P Arya, Cooper Connolly, S Iyer (C), MP Stoinis, Shashank Singh, M Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal

Lucknow Super Giants

MR Marsh, AK Markram, Rishabh Pant (C), Nicholas Pooran, A Badoni, GF Linde, Abdul Samad, Avesh Khan, P Yadav, M Shami











