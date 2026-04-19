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Drishyam 3 director Abhishek Pathak welcomes baby girl with wife Shivaleeka Oberoi after 3 years of marriage, calls it Little Goddess Laxmi

Abhishek Pathak and Shivaleeka Oberoi step into a new phase of life as they welcome their first child, sharing an emotional moment that has delighted fans and the film industry.

Abhishek Pathak, known for directing the much-awaited Drishyam 3, and his wife Shivaleeka Oberoi have entered a beautiful new phase of life with the arrival of their baby girl. The couple shared this joyful moment on April 19, which also coincided with Akshaya Tritiya, making the occasion even more special and emotional for the family. The announcement quickly spread across social media, bringing warm wishes from fans and film industry friends who celebrated the happy news with excitement and love.

A divine blessing on a sacred day

The couple described their newborn daughter as a divine blessing and expressed deep gratitude for this special moment. They lovingly referred to her as “Little Goddess Laxmi,” reflecting the spiritual significance of her arrival on an auspicious day. Their message highlighted emotions of joy, faith and gratitude as they welcomed their daughter into the world with heartfelt happiness.

See Abhishek Pathak and Shivaleeka Oberoi’s heartwarming announcement

The relationship of Abhishek Pathak and Shivaleeka Oberoi

Abhishek Pathak and Shivaleeka Oberoi first met during the shoot of Vidyut Jammwal starrer Khuda Haafiz, a film produced by Abhishek, where Shivaleeka played a lead role. What began as a professional collaboration slowly turned into a strong personal bond. After spending time together and building trust, the couple decided to get married in February 2023 in Goa in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family members.

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New chapter after three years of marriage

This moment comes after the couple completed three years of marriage in 2026. Earlier in December 2025, they had shared their pregnancy announcement with a festive themed post that hinted at their excitement for parenthood. The arrival of their baby girl now completes that journey of anticipation and joy, marking a deeply emotional milestone in their lives.

Soon after the announcement, several actors and filmmakers sent their congratulations. Messages of love and blessings filled social media as colleagues welcomed the newborn into the film fraternity family circle. The post became widely shared, reflecting the happiness surrounding the couple.

More about Abhishek Pathak and Shivaleeka Oberoi

Abhishek Pathak continues to be associated with major projects in Indian cinema, including his direction of Drishyam 3 starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran. The film is one of the most anticipated releases and is currently in discussion for its storyline expansion. Shivaleeka Oberoi continues to balance her acting career alongside her new journey into motherhood.











