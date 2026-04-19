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Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 Match No 29 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch, Time & TV Details

Look at the live-streaming details of PBKS vs LSG in IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.



PBKS vs LSG IPL 2026 live streaming details

The second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, will be played between Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings and Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants at the PCA New Cricket Stadium, Tira.

Shreyas Iyer’s side performed brilliantly in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Punjab Kings played their last match against Mumbai Indians, where Punjab Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets. This victory helped them to move forward in the tournament and reach the top of the points table with 9 points. Arshdeep Singh played a crucial role for Punjab Kings by taking three wickets and winning the ‘Player of the Match’ award.

If we speak about Lucknow Super Giants’ performance in IPL 2026, they have played five matches in the tournament, winning two out of them. However, Lucknow Super Giants played their last match against defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where they suffered a defeat by 5 wickets. Meanwhile, the match against PBKS will be important for them to reach the playoffs of the tournament.

Let’s discuss the live-streaming details of the Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants clash

When is Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 29 going to take place?

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The Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 29 will take place on Sunday, April 19.

How can I watch livestreaming of Where is Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 29 going to take place?

The Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 29 will be held at PCA New Cricket Stadium, Tira.

What time will Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 29 IPL 2026 match no 28 start?

The Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 29 will begin at 7:30pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 29 on TV in India?

The Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 29 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 29 in India?

The Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 29 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.











