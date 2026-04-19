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PBKS vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Will Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants halt Punjab Kings winning run?

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PBKS vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings will be keen to extend their winning streak, while Rishabh Pant’s side will aim to end their back-to-back losing streak.

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2026 Live score and Updates. (Source: IANS)

IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) will aim to extend their winning momentum in IPL 2026 as they Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday, April 19, at the PCA New cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

PBKS has been unbeaten in IPL 2026 so far and currently sits at the top of the points table. Backed by a strong batting unit, they will look to maintain their winning momentum against LSG. On the other hand, Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants have had a stop start season with two wins so far but have struggled for consistency.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have registered four wins of their five matches, with one fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders ending without a result due to a washout. Under Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy, they also hold an impressive net run rate of +1.067, reflecting their dominant batting and confident run chases.

LSG placed seventh on points table are struggling for consistency

LSG, on the other hand, are placed seventh and are struggling for consistency after back-to-back defeats. Good news for LSG is skipper Rishabh Pant will be part of the playing XI after recovering from an elbow injury sustained in their previous match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Punjab Kings batting unit has been in red-hot form this season, with opener Prabhsimran Singh leading the charge with 211 runs, while skipper Shreyas Iyer has also looked in a good touch as he has scored 203 runs at impressive strike rates of 172.95 and 187.96 respectively. With the ball, Arshdeep Singh has made a strong comeback to form, delivering a standout spell of 3/22 against MI, adding more balance to the Punjab attack.

For Lucknow Super Giants, Prince Yadav has been leading the bowling attack so far with nine wickets, while Avesh Khan has taken five and Mohammed Shami four.

With the bat, Mukul Choudhary (127), Aiden Markram (120), Mitchell Marsh (115), and Ayush Badoni (113) have chipped in with useful runs, but the overall consistency has been missing. While, Rishabh Pant and big-hitter Nicholas Pooran are still trying to find their rhythm

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 Predicted 11

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Player: Nehal Wadhera

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary (wk), Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav.

Impact Player: Mayank Yadav

IPL 2026 Match NO.29, Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE Score and Updates HERE-











