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PBKS vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Will Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants halt Punjab Kings winning run?

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PBKS vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings will be keen to extend their winning streak, while Rishabh Pant’s side will aim to end their back-to-back losing streak.


Published date india.com
Published: April 19, 2026 4:10 PM IST



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