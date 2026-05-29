Samay Raina shares BTS pic from India’s Got Latent Season 2: ‘Shooting Chal rahi hai’

India’s Got Latent Season 2 BIG update: Samay Raina shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse from the new season’s shoot on his social media. Check here!





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Samay Raina (PC- Instagram)





Comedian Samay Raina may have had to take down his controversial yet hugely popular show India’s Got Latent from YouTube amid growing backlash, but fans can finally rejoice as the comedian has officially begun filming for Season 2. Back in April, during his comeback video, Samay had assured fans that he would not abandon the show despite the controversy and promised a second season. Now, it looks like that promise is turning into reality. In 2025, India’s Got Latent became one of the most talked-about shows on the internet. However, the controversy surrounding the show escalated to such an extent that it was eventually removed from YouTube.

Recently, Samay Raina shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse from the new season’s shoot on his social media. The photo featured Samay holding a microphone on set alongside his close friend Balraj, while the faces of the guests were intentionally blurred. Sharing the BTS moment, Samay captioned the post, “Uski bhi shooting chal rahi hai dostoooo.”

The confirmation comes shortly after a leaked photo from the alleged set of “India’s Got Latent” Season 2 went viral online earlier this month. The picture featured Alia Bhatt and Sharvari seated on a panel alongside Balraj Singh Ghai and Aashish Solanki, sparking speculation about their possible appearance as guests on the new season. However, neither the actors nor the makers officially confirmed the reports. Now, with Samay Raina himself announcing that filming is underway, fans’ excitement for the show has only grown stronger.

Raina has candidly opened up about the mental health crisis he faced during a tumultuous 2025. Last year saw the comedian hit a professional and legal low, marked by the cancellation of his hit show and three pending FIRs. Returning to his channel, Samay shared the raw reality of that period—disclosing that he suffered from severe anxiety attacks that required prescription sleep aids. Throughout the ordeal, Samay credits Balraj Singh, owner of the India Habitat Centre, as a crucial pillar of support who stood by him through the controversy.