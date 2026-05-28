Social media users noticed unexpected changes in Karan Johar’s Instagram following list, leading to speculation and discussion about his relationships within Bollywood circles.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/entertainment/why-did-karan-johar-unfollow-shah-rukh-khan-ananya-panday-and-manish-malhotra-on-instagram-8429405/ Copy









Karan Johar unfollows SRK, Ananya Panday, Manish Malhotra (PC: Instagram)





Bollywood producer-director Karan Johar’s Instagram activity has once again become a major talking point on social media after users noticed a sudden change in his following list. With over 17.5 million followers, the filmmaker is known for his active online presence, where he often shares personal moments and industry updates. However, his recent move of unfollowing several Bollywood celebrities created confusion among fans and quickly turned into a trending topic. Many began questioning whether there was any fallout behind the scenes or if it was simply a personal decision. The situation became even more curious as some of his closest industry connections appeared to be missing from his following list.

Karan Johar’s Instagram unfollow spree sparks buzz online

The discussion started when users observed that Karan Johar had unfollowed several well-known names from Bollywood. These included Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan and designer Manish Malhotra. Interestingly, he was still following Priyanka Chopra Jonas, which further fueled speculation among fans about selective unfollowing.

Apart from these names, several other familiar Bollywood personalities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt were also not present in his following list. At the time of observation, his account showed that he was following only 74 profiles.

Why did Karan Johar’s Instagram activity spark speculation

Johar’s social media behaviour immediately led to widespread discussion because of his long standing relationships with many of the celebrities affected by the unfollowing. Fans began to speculate whether this indicated tension or a shift in professional equations within the industry.

To verify the situation it was also checked whether the unfollow activity was real or a temporary glitch. A review of his account confirmed that several names were indeed missing from his following list which added to the growing curiosity online.

Also read: From Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra to Salman Khan, Bollywood celebrities whose film exits grabbed headlines

Karan Johar breaks silence on Instagram unfollow rumours

As the speculation intensified Karan Johar addressed the situation directly on Instagram. He clarified that the move had nothing to do with personal relationships or industry disputes. Instead he described it as a digital detox aimed at reducing his time and energy spent on social media. He wrote “It’s a DIGITAL DETOX!!!! Am unfollowing everyone to reduce my time and energy spent on the gram!!! This can’t be national news for god’s sake…please clickbait something else! This is irrelevant!” His statement clearly dismissed rumours suggesting any kind of fallout with his industry friends.

See Karan Johar’s clarification on Instagram wipeout here

Why Karan Johar’s unfollow list went viral?

The incident gained massive attention because many of the unfollowed accounts belong to actors and collaborators who share close professional ties with him. Social media users quickly began analysing his following list leading to debates and speculation across platforms. Despite the buzz Karan Johar’s clarification confirmed that the changes were intentional and part of his personal decision to reduce digital distractions rather than any underlying controversy.