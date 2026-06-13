This Women’s Day, celebrate the warmth, resilience and spirit of womanhood through flavours steeped in nostalgia at Chaudhury & Company. Known for its heartfelt homage to Bengal’s iconic Pice Hotel culture, the restaurant presents a specially curated menu that brings together comfort, tradition and the timeless charm of Bengali cuisine.

Designed for those who appreciate authentic flavours and meaningful conversations over food, the experience invites women to gather with friends, family or colleagues and indulge in a soulful feast of classic Bengali delicacies. With dishes inspired by age-old recipes and the comforting essence of home-style cooking, the celebration promises a memorable culinary journey honouring the richness of Bengal’s gastronomic heritage.

What: Women’s Day Special Menu at Chaudhury & Company

Where: Chaudhury & Company

24C Deshapriyo Park West (Opp. Oudh 1590), Kolkata – 700029

When: 8th March, 2026

On the Menu: Ono Rokum Fish Fry, Hansher Dimer Devil, Gondhoraj Chicken Shile Bata Murgi, Railway Murgir Jhol, Khelar Mather Mutton Stew, Kochu Pata Chingri, Bhetki Paturi, Morich Mangsho, Kakra Bhapa, Aam Kasundi Bhetki, Pice Hotel Special Thali, Chingri Pulao, Basanti Pulao, Luchi, Koraishutir Kochuri, Bhaja Masala Alur Dom, Phulkopir Roast, Misti Doi, Channar Payesh & Paan

Timings: 12 noon to 10:30 pm

Meal For Two: Rs 1100/- plus taxes