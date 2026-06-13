Sarovar Portico Kolkata Rajarhat Celebrates Women’s Day With A Special Dining Experience

This Women’s Day, Sarovar Portico Kolkata Rajarhat invites guests to celebrate the strength, grace and spirit of women with a memorable dining experience at its in-house restaurant, Golpo. Thoughtfully curated to create a warm and celebratory ambience, the evening promises a delightful blend of global flavours, comforting classics and indulgent desserts — perfect for honouring the incredible women in our lives.

Whether celebrating with friends, colleagues or family, the special Women’s Day buffet offers a rich spread of dishes designed to make the occasion truly memorable, bringing together great food, cheerful conversations and a festive atmosphere. In celebration of the occasion women are extended an exclusive 50% off on the Dinner Buffet (T&C apply).

What: Women’s Day Special Dinner Buffet

Where: Golpo Restaurant,

Sarovar Portico Kolkata Rajarhat

International Financial Hub (CBD), New Town, Kolkata – 700156

When: 8th March, 2026

Time: 7pm to 10:30pm

Price: ₹1,299++ per person

On the Menu:

Soupy Delights: Mutton Paya Shorb, Tom Yum Soup

Starters: Beetroot Aar Badam Er Chop, Posto Stuffed Paneer Tikka, Junaki Murgh Tikka,Beer Batter Fish

Salads: Green Salad, Tandoori Pineapple Salad, Veg Caesar Salad, Lettuce & Egg Salad, Rice Vermicelli & Vegetable Salad.

Main Course: Chanar Mohima, Fulkopi Koraishuti Posto, Potol Dorma, Aloo Dum Cantonment, Koraishuti Diye Moong Dal, Plain Rice, Nawabi Murgh Biryani, Amla Modhur Murgi, Basa Fish paturi, Harissa Pesto Pasta, Drunken Noodles, Veg Balls In Green Pepper

Desserts: Nolen Gurer Payesh, Malpua, Fruit Custrard, Bhapa Doi and Rawa Coconut Laddu

Celebrate the occasion with great food, warmth and joyful moments at Sarovar Portico Kolkata Rajarhat, where every detail is designed to make Women’s Day special.