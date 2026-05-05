Vivek Agnihotri celebrates BJP win in West Bengal Elections 2026: Was attacked and assaulted

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Vivek Agnihotri celebrates BJPs win in West Bengal Elections 2026: Was attacked and assaulted

Vivek Agnihotri recalled how he and his team was attacked and assaulted during the release of The Bengal Files. Watch the video.

Vivek Agnihotri and Mamata Banerjee (PC: Twitter)

As the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 witnessed a major political shift after 15 years, reactions from the film industry also started pouring in. Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri shared a statement on social media that quickly went viral. Celebrating the BJP-led victory under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he reacted to reports of the party winning 207 of 293 seats and crossing the halfway mark of 147, according to the Election Commission of India. Vivek congratulated the people of Bengal and said they could now “walk without fear and with their heads held high.” He also expressed his anger over the alleged obstacles faced by his film The Bengal Files, during the government of Mamata Banerjee.

In his post, the filmmaker claimed that after the release of The Kashmir Files, he was “cancelled” in Bengal and alleged that the film was removed from theatres. He further claimed that he was told he would not be allowed to enter the state. Vivek also alleged that The Bengal Files was completely banned in West Bengal last year, while its trailer launch was blocked. According to him, he and his team faced attacks, assaults, and multiple FIRs.

Also Read: West Bengal Assembly Election Result: BJP registers landslide victory, saffron party set to form government in Bengal

Despite the challenges, Vivek said they did not give up and continued screening The Bengal Files “underground” across Bengal during the election period. Calling the result an “unprecedented victory,” he congratulated the people of Bengal and said they can now live without fear.

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Agnihotri tweeted, “NEVER AGAIN. For those who don’t know, @MamataOfficial cancelled me in Bengal after the release of #TheKashmirFiles. The film was taken out of cinema halls, and she said I would NOT BE ALLOWED TO ENTER Bengal. Last year, she BANNED #TheBengalFiles completely in West Bengal. Our trailer launch was blocked. We were attacked and assaulted. Dozens of FIRs were filed against me. I was cancelled in Bengal. I couldn’t even go to receive my award from the Governor. But we never gave up. During these elections, we ensured that #TheBengalFiles was shown to as many people as possible (underground) across Bengal. I am glad we didn’t give and fought in our own little way. And finally… this unprecedented victory. Congratulations to the great people of Bengal. Now you can walk without fear, with your head held high.”

Watch Vivek Agnihotri’s video:

NEVER AGAIN. For those who don’t know, @MamataOfficial cancelled me in Bengal after the release of #TheKashmirFiles. The film was taken out of cinema halls, and she said I would NOT BE ALLOWED TO ENTER Bengal. Last year, she BANNED #TheBengalFiles completely in West Bengal. Our… pic.twitter.com/9JzHU2lgwE — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 5, 2026

Also Read: BJP Winners List Highlights: Saffron wave in Bengal – Check full list of winners, losers here

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Suvendu Adhikari on Monday, May 4 established a dominant position in two of West Bengal’s most-watched constituencies, Bhabanipur and Nandigram, winning them both.











