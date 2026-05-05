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PM Modi issues stern warning after attacks on Indian citizens in UAE, calls it unacceptable, says India stands with…

The Government of India earlier had condemned Iran’s attack on the Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone in the UAE, in which three Indian citizens were injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a strong message against targeting civilians and infrastructure during the Hormuz crisis. PM Modi also condemned the attack on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and said that India stands firmly with the UAE. Three Indian citizens were injured in the attack.

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In a post on X, PM Modi emphasized the importance of dialogue for stability in West Asia, global energy security, and regional peace. He wrote, “Strongly condemn the attacks on the UAE that resulted in injuries to three Indian nationals. Targeting civilians and infrastructure is unacceptable. India stands in firm solidarity with the UAE and reiterates its support for the peaceful resolution of all issues through dialogue and diplomacy. Ensuring safe and unimpeded navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is vital for enduring regional peace, stability and global energy security.”

Strongly condemn the attacks on the UAE that resulted in injuries to three Indian nationals. Targeting civilians and infrastructure is unacceptable. India stands in firm solidarity with the UAE and reiterates its support for the peaceful resolution of all issues through… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 5, 2026

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“Safe and uninterrupted navigation through Hormuz is essential”

PM Modi further wrote, “Ensuring safe and unhindered navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is extremely important for maintaining regional peace, stability, and global energy security.”

Three Indians injured in Iran’s attack on the UAE

The Government of India earlier had condemned Iran’s attack on the Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone in the UAE, in which three Indian citizens were injured. The Ministry of External Affairs stated clearly that attacks on Indian nationals will not be tolerated. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared the ministry’s statement on this matter.

“The attack on Fujairah, which resulted in injuries to three Indian nationals, is unacceptable. We call for an immediate halt to such hostile actions and the targeting of civilian infrastructure and innocent civilians,” the Ministry of External Affairs











