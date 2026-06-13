Meet Ghana footballer, first to be denied visa by Canada for FIFA World Cup 2026 due to…

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada noted that hosting a major sporting event like the World Cup does not alter Canada’s sovereign immigration laws, and all applicants are assessed individually based on public safety





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Portugal’s Bernardo Silva and Ghana’s Thomas Partey battle for the ball during a World Cup group H soccer match at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. (Image credits: IANS)





Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey will miss his country’s 2026 FIFA World Cup opening match against Panama after the Canadian government rejected his visa application.

The decision stems from ongoing legal proceedings in the United Kingdom. The 32-year-old former Arsenal star, who currently plays in Spain for Villarreal, is awaiting trial on multiple charges of rape and sexual assault. Partey has strongly denied all allegations and pleaded not guilty.

Because the legal case remains open with a trial scheduled for November, Canadian immigration authorities deemed the player inadmissible under the country’s standard border laws.

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Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada noted that hosting a major sporting event like the World Cup does not alter Canada’s sovereign immigration laws, and all applicants are assessed individually based on public safety.

FIFA issued a statement on Friday confirming that Partey would be unable to travel with the Ghanaian squad from their base camp in the United States to Toronto for the Group L fixture on June 17. The governing body clarified that it has no involvement or influence in the visa adjudication processes of tournament host nations.

The decision has drawn heavy criticism from the Ghanaian government. Ghana’s foreign ministry filed an official note of protest, labeling Canada’s move high-handed and unfair. They argued that denying entry based on unproven allegations before a judicial verdict does not sit well with the fundamental principles of fairness.

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Despite the setback in Canada, Partey’s World Cup campaign is not entirely over. Ghana’s remaining group-stage matches are both scheduled to take place on United States soil.

The Black Stars will face England in Foxborough on June 23 before playing Croatia in Philadelphia on June 27. Armed with a valid American visa, Partey will remain at the team’s training base and is expected to re-enter the starting lineup for those final two critical group fixtures.