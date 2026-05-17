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PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Bengaluru qualify for the playoffs with emphatic 23-run victory

Royal Challengers Bengaluru became the first team to officially qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs after delivering a comprehensive 23-run victory over Punjab Kings at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Rasikh Salam and Virat Kohli celebrate the wicket of Punjab Kings’ Shreyas Iyer during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Sunday, May 17, 2026. (Photo credit: IANS)

Reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru become the first team to qualify for the play-offs of the 2026 Indian Premier League with an emphatic 23-run victory over the Punjab Kings in what was a replay of last year’s final. RCB produced a clinical performance across departments to retain the pole position in the standings and further dent their opponent’s chances of reaching the final four.

This was Punjab’s 6th straight defeat after going unbeaten in their opening six games. All 2 points were extremely necessary for Shreyas Iyer’s side heading into this match but they will now have to wish for other results to fall in their favor.

More to come…

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