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Temperature touches 45 degrees in Delhi at several stations; IMD says likely to rise further

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a stronger heat wave could hit a large part of North and Central India in the next few days.

(Representational image/AI generated)

New Delhi: As a large part of India continues to reel under a heat wave, north India in particular is bearing the brunt of the rising temperatures, especially Delhi, where the mercury has touched the 45-degree Celsius mark at selected places. To add to the discomfort, it will get hotter in the coming days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alarming alert. According to the weather agency, a stronger heat wave would hit a large part of North and Central India in the next few days.

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Delhi Weather

According to the IMD, Delhiites should be prepared to face extreme heat and strong winds in the coming days. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert that the mercury may cross 45 degrees Celsius this week. During this time, people will also have to face heat waves. In such a situation, the Meteorological Department has advised people to be cautious and not to go out in the sun unless necessary.

45-degree Temperature, With Loo Winds

IMD has issued a heat warning across the country. The temperature in Delhi this week may reach 44 degrees Celsius and possibly 45 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning saying that a severe heat wave is going on in large parts of the country, and people living in Delhi and North India will have to face severe heat in the coming days. In such a situation, people have to be very careful.

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Also Read: Weather forecast for May 17: IMD predicts heatwave in THESE states | Check alert for Delhi, Punjab, Haryana

Which Parts Of India Will Be Most Affected?

Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh and parts of Konkan and Goa are likely to experience heat wave conditions till May 22. The temperature in Delhi is expected to increase by 2-3°C in the next three days. On Sunday, it will be partly cloudy, and there is a chance of rain with thunder later. Strong winds (20-30 kmph, gusts up to 40 kmph) will prevail, and the maximum temperature will be around 44°C. After this, the temperature may rise further next week as the sky clears. Temperatures up to 45 degrees Celsius and hot nights will also make it difficult to get relief.

Sweltering Heat

The maximum temperature is increasing rapidly in North and Central India. An increase of 3-4°C can be felt in the western Himalayan regions. This weather can be dangerous to health and even fatal. North India is experiencing intense heat these days, while the Northeast (Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura) and parts of South India (Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh) are expected to experience thunder, lightning, strong winds (40-50 km per hour) and moderate rain. Scattered light rain is also likely in Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh.











