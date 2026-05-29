According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), light rain and windy weather is expected on Friday.





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Delhi weather: Will it rain today? IMD predicts thunderstorms and strong winds – Check forecast here | Image: ANI





Delhi Weather: Delhi Weather: Residents of Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) received some respite after rain and thunderstorms broke the intense heatwave on Thursday evening. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more showers and gusty winds for the region today. The weather department said cloudy skies with intermittent rainfall and thunderstorms are expected in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad today. Strong winds are also expected in the region as a fresh spell of pre-monsoon activity continues across northern India.