The Times of Bengal

Delhi weather: Will it rain today? IMD predicts thunderstorms and strong winds – Check forecast here

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According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), light rain and windy weather is expected on Friday.






delhi weather

Delhi weather: Will it rain today? IMD predicts thunderstorms and strong winds – Check forecast here | Image: ANI


Delhi Weather: Delhi Weather: Residents of Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) received some respite after rain and thunderstorms broke the intense heatwave on Thursday evening. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more showers and gusty winds for the region today. The weather department said cloudy skies with intermittent rainfall and thunderstorms are expected in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad today. Strong winds are also expected in the region as a fresh spell of pre-monsoon activity continues across northern India.

Read more: Delhi rain: Massive relief for residents as heavy rain lashes national capital amid heatwave conditions



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