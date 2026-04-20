Electricity Hike: Delhi power bills likely to increase as tribunal rejects plea on Rs 30,000 crore dues





Delhi Power Bills: Residents of Delhi may face higher bills in the coming months, as the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) dismissed the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (DERC) request to extend the deadline to clear Rs 30,000 crore in dues. These dues are connected to pending payments owed to Delhi’s power distribution companies under a plan to clear long-standing debts in the power sector. Recently, DERC approached APTEL, requesting that it give more time to settle the dues. It argued that a longer repayment schedule could reduce the burden on consumers and avoid tariff shocks.

Now, if the plea is rejected, Delhi may have to proceed under the existing timeline.

It is to be noted that the issue started after the Supreme Court’s August order of last year in which it directed the state electricity regulators to initiate clearing pending dues from April 2024 and complete it by April 2028.





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