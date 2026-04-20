Good news for travellers as Indian Railways will operate over 18000 special train trips till July 15 from THESE zones

The Indian Railways is operating 18,262 special train trips from April 15 to July 15. Scroll down for details.
Special trains: Indian Railways is now operating special trains in the summer season of 2026. The trains will be operated for three months, from April 15, 2026, to July 15, 2026. Over 900 trains will be used for arranging these 18,262 trips across India. The move is expected to significantly benefit the passengers, as the waiting lists will now be reduced during the time of peak travel season.
Special trains by Indian Railways
The Indian Railways is operating almost 908 special trains for the arrangement of almost 18,262 trips. These trains will benefit the passengers greatly during the peak summer season by reducing travel time and reducing the waiting lists.
➡️Indian Railways to Operate 18,262 Summer Special Train Trips Nationwide Over Three Months; 11,294 Trips Already Notified to Ensure Wider Connectivity and Timely Relief During Peak Travel Season
➡️Central Railway (3,082 Trips), East Central Railway (2,711 Trips) and North…
— PIB India (@PIB_India) April 20, 2026
Over 650 trains have already been notified
The Indian Railways have already notified 660 trains, which will conduct 11,294 trips. This is likely to benefit the passengers significantly with easy travel.
Zone-wise special trains by Indian Railways
The Indian Railways are operating these special trains, whose functions have been spread across the major zones like the South Central Railway, Western Railway, Northern Railway, North Western Railway, Central Railway, Southern Railway, East Central Railway, North Central Railway, North Eastern Railway, East Coast Railway, West Central Railway, Eastern Railway, North Frontier Railway, South Eastern Railway, South East Central Railway, and South Western Railway.
|S.No.
|Zone of Indian Railways
|Trains approved
|Trips approved
|Trains notified
|Trips notified
|1.
|South Central Railway
|124
|1,184
|76
|324
|2.
|Western Railway
|106
|2,078
|92
|1,667
|3.
|North Western Railway
|76
|2,245
|62
|1,878
|4.
|Northern Railway
|76
|2,090
|56
|1,535
|5.
|Central Railway
|74
|3,082
|70
|2,238
|6.
|Southern Railway
|72
|558
|38
|133
|7.
|East Central Railway
|64
|2,711
|38
|1,060
|8.
|North Central Railway
|54
|1,163
|46
|688
|9.
|North Eastern Railway
|52
|814
|34
|477
|10.
|East Coast Railway
|28
|410
|18
|88
|11.
|West Central Railway
|28
|408
|18
|192
|12.
|Eastern Railway
|24
|392
|10
|276
|13.
|North Frontier Railway
|24
|220
|20
|141
|14.
|South Eastern Railway
|20
|276
|18
|250
|15.
|South East Central Railway
|10
|122
|8
|70
|16.
|South Western Railway
|76
|509
|56
|277
The data has been taken from ANI.
How will the special trains benefit passengers?
The special trains will benefit passengers greatly by reducing waiting lists during the peak time. Alongside this, the move of Indian Railways will give additional berths and travel options. Furthermore, the passengers will experience comfortable train journeys.
Summer Special Trains Alert
South Central Railway introduces special trains from Charlapalli to clear summer rush:
Services to Jasidih, Muzaffarpur & Barauni
️ Running between 23 Apr – 03 May 2026
All trains will run 1 service each
️ Booking opens: 20.04.2026 at… pic.twitter.com/uIBdtoXiMF
— South Central Railway (@SCRailwayIndia) April 20, 2026