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Good news for travellers as Indian Railways will operate over 18000 special train trips till July 15 from THESE zones

The Indian Railways is operating 18,262 special train trips from April 15 to July 15. Scroll down for details.

(Representational Image)

Special trains: Indian Railways is now operating special trains in the summer season of 2026. The trains will be operated for three months, from April 15, 2026, to July 15, 2026. Over 900 trains will be used for arranging these 18,262 trips across India. The move is expected to significantly benefit the passengers, as the waiting lists will now be reduced during the time of peak travel season.

Special trains by Indian Railways

The Indian Railways is operating almost 908 special trains for the arrangement of almost 18,262 trips. These trains will benefit the passengers greatly during the peak summer season by reducing travel time and reducing the waiting lists.

➡️Indian Railways to Operate 18,262 Summer Special Train Trips Nationwide Over Three Months; 11,294 Trips Already Notified to Ensure Wider Connectivity and Timely Relief During Peak Travel Season ➡️Central Railway (3,082 Trips), East Central Railway (2,711 Trips) and North… — PIB India (@PIB_India) April 20, 2026

Over 650 trains have already been notified

The Indian Railways have already notified 660 trains, which will conduct 11,294 trips. This is likely to benefit the passengers significantly with easy travel.

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Zone-wise special trains by Indian Railways

The Indian Railways are operating these special trains, whose functions have been spread across the major zones like the South Central Railway, Western Railway, Northern Railway, North Western Railway, Central Railway, Southern Railway, East Central Railway, North Central Railway, North Eastern Railway, East Coast Railway, West Central Railway, Eastern Railway, North Frontier Railway, South Eastern Railway, South East Central Railway, and South Western Railway.

S.No. Zone of Indian Railways Trains approved Trips approved Trains notified Trips notified 1. South Central Railway 124 1,184 76 324 2. Western Railway 106 2,078 92 1,667 3. North Western Railway 76 2,245 62 1,878 4. Northern Railway 76 2,090 56 1,535 5. Central Railway 74 3,082 70 2,238 6. Southern Railway 72 558 38 133 7. East Central Railway 64 2,711 38 1,060 8. North Central Railway 54 1,163 46 688 9. North Eastern Railway 52 814 34 477 10. East Coast Railway 28 410 18 88 11. West Central Railway 28 408 18 192 12. Eastern Railway 24 392 10 276 13. North Frontier Railway 24 220 20 141 14. South Eastern Railway 20 276 18 250 15. South East Central Railway 10 122 8 70 16. South Western Railway 76 509 56 277

The data has been taken from ANI.

How will the special trains benefit passengers?

The special trains will benefit passengers greatly by reducing waiting lists during the peak time. Alongside this, the move of Indian Railways will give additional berths and travel options. Furthermore, the passengers will experience comfortable train journeys.

Summer Special Trains Alert South Central Railway introduces special trains from Charlapalli to clear summer rush: Services to Jasidih, Muzaffarpur & Barauni

️ Running between 23 Apr – 03 May 2026

All trains will run 1 service each

️ Booking opens: 20.04.2026 at… pic.twitter.com/uIBdtoXiMF — South Central Railway (@SCRailwayIndia) April 20, 2026











