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Good news for travellers as Indian Railways will operate over 18000 special train trips till July 15 from THESE zones

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The Indian Railways is operating 18,262 special train trips from April 15 to July 15. Scroll down for details.


Published date india.com
Published: April 20, 2026 9:11 PM IST

Good news for travellers as Indian Railways will operate over 18000 special trains till July 15 from THESE zones
(Representational Image)

Special trains: Indian Railways is now operating special trains in the summer season of 2026. The trains will be operated for three months, from April 15, 2026, to July 15, 2026. Over 900 trains will be used for arranging these 18,262 trips across India. The move is expected to significantly benefit the passengers, as the waiting lists will now be reduced during the time of peak travel season.

Special trains by Indian Railways

The Indian Railways is operating almost 908 special trains for the arrangement of almost 18,262 trips. These trains will benefit the passengers greatly during the peak summer season by reducing travel time and reducing the waiting lists.

Over 650 trains have already been notified

The Indian Railways have already notified 660 trains, which will conduct 11,294 trips. This is likely to benefit the passengers significantly with easy travel.

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Zone-wise special trains by Indian Railways

The Indian Railways are operating these special trains, whose functions have been spread across the major zones like the South Central Railway, Western Railway, Northern Railway, North Western Railway, Central Railway, Southern Railway, East Central Railway, North Central Railway, North Eastern Railway, East Coast Railway, West Central Railway, Eastern Railway, North Frontier Railway, South Eastern Railway, South East Central Railway, and South Western Railway.

S.No. Zone of Indian Railways Trains approved Trips approved Trains notified Trips notified
1. South Central Railway 124 1,184 76 324
2. Western Railway 106 2,078 92 1,667
3. North Western Railway 76 2,245 62 1,878
4. Northern Railway 76 2,090 56 1,535
5. Central Railway 74 3,082 70 2,238
6. Southern Railway 72 558 38 133
7. East Central Railway 64 2,711 38 1,060
8. North Central Railway 54 1,163 46 688
9. North Eastern Railway 52 814 34 477
10. East Coast Railway 28 410 18 88
11. West Central Railway 28 408 18 192
12. Eastern Railway 24 392 10 276
13. North Frontier Railway 24 220 20 141
14. South Eastern Railway 20 276 18 250
15. South East Central Railway 10 122 8 70
16. South Western Railway 76 509 56 277

The data has been taken from ANI.

How will the special trains benefit passengers?

The special trains will benefit passengers greatly by reducing waiting lists during the peak time. Alongside this, the move of Indian Railways will give additional berths and travel options. Furthermore, the passengers will experience comfortable train journeys.








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