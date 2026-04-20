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Kajol is a school dropout, Ajay Devgn is a graduate, how educated is their daughter Nysa Devgan?

What is Ajay Devgan and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan’s education qualification? She has studied Bachelor of Business Administration from…

Nysa Devgan with her family

Nysa Devgan is the daughter of Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Kajol. Born on April 20, 2003, she is now 23 years old (as of 2026) and is often in the spotlight for her stylish looks and fashion sense. Nysa has decided not to enter films and is currently focusing on her studies in international hospitality. Her parents fully support her choice. Talking about education, Ajay Devgn studied at Silver Beach High School and later attended Mithibai College, from where he completed his graduation (though his field of study is not known). Kajol, on the other hand, started acting at the age of 16 and could not complete her studies. She went to St. Joseph’s Convent School but left school midway to pursue her film career.

Nysa Devgan’s education qualification

If we compare their education with that of their daughter, Nysa Devgan appears to be more academically qualified than Ajay Devgn and Kajol. She completed her primary education at Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She then moved to Singapore, where she enrolled at United World College of South East Asia (UWCSEA). Later, she earned a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in International Hospitality from the Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland.

In early 2025, Kajol clarified in an interview that her daughter, Nysa, had made up her mind and did not want to enter the film industry. She also revealed that Karan Johar had approached her with an offer to launch Nysa, but she declined.

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What does Nysa Devgan do?

Nysa walks the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra and is often seen at high-end luxury events and international fashion weeks. She is also using her degree in Luxury Brand Strategy to build her own personal brand.

Nysa Devgan gets sweetest birthday wishes from Ajay Devgn and Kajol

Parents Ajay Devgn and Kajol penned a heartwarming birthday wish for their beloved daughter Nysa Devgan on Monday. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajol shared a series of candid pictures of herself and Nysa from what appears to be a festive celebration. With Kajol in a saree and Nysa in a vibrant ethnic ensemble, the mother-daughter duo looked elegant in the pictures. Alongside the images, Kajol shared a deeply emotional message that reflected her bond with her daughter. She wrote, “I am so blessed. She was born, and the world changed. I thank God every day for You my darling. U are perfect and all mine always. Happy happy birthday to u and me”.

Ajay Devgn shared a throwback childhood picture of Nysa on her birthday to express his emotional and warm feelings towards his daughter. While extending his birthday wish, the actor highlighted the innocent smile of his daughter, saying that it’s just not an expression but a memory etched deeply into his heart, as a symbol of her innocence, joy, and the light she brings into his life.”That smile is the one I always remember when I look at you and that’s the version of you that always stays with me. May you forever smile with this much happiness Happy birthday my lil girl,” said Ajay Devgn.











