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Liquor ban: Tamil Nadu and West Bengal to observe 48-hour dry day ahead of Assembly Election voting

The Election Commission of India has announced a ban on liquor for 48 hours ahead of voting in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. Scroll down for details.

Liquor ban: Tamil Nadu and West Bengal to observe 48-hour dry day ahead of Assembly Election voting

Assembly Elections 2026: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has put a ban on the sales of alcohol in states like Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. This comes ahead of the polling in two states, and the concerned officials have been guided to strictly enforce the ban. The ‘dry days’ have been announced in the state to avoid any type of sales and distribution ahead of the elections.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026

Tamil Nadu is all set to enter the polling on April 23 across all 234 seats. The polling will be done in a single day, and the result will be declared on May 4. Before the polling begins, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has put a ban on the sales of liquor across the state for two days.

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026

West Bengal is all set to conduct voting days on April 23 and April 29, i.e., two phases. The polling will be done in two phases, and the result will be declared on May 4. Before the polling begins, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has put a ban on the sales of liquor across the state for two days.

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Dry day across Tamil Nadu and West Bengal

The two states will observe the ‘dry days’ for two days. The official notice read, “In view of the statutory provision as above, ‘Dry day’ shall be declared and notified under the relevant State/Union Territory laws as is appropriate during 48 hours, ending with the hours fixed for conclusion of poll with respect to polling day for an election in that polling area where General Election to Legislative Assembly is being held.”

General Elections to Legislative Assemblies and bye-elections 2026 Implementation of Dry-Day Read more : https://t.co/RL4aSWexUc pic.twitter.com/g5aTrABrRq — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) April 20, 2026

What does ‘dry day’ mean?

According to the official notice, any liquor shops, hotels, clubs, and other places will not sell or serve liquor during these days. Alongside this, liquor and intoxicating elements shall not be “sold, given or distributed at a hotel, eating house, tavern, shop or any other place, public or private, within a polling area during the period of forty-eight hours ending”.

The rule also applies on the day of the vote counting, i.e., May 4 in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.











