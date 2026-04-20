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UP man receives Rs 10 lakh loan with Yogi govts support, establishes successful printing press business

Bilal Hasan from Etawah Received a loan of Rs 10 lakh with the government’s support and established a successful printing press business



UP man receives Rs 10 lakh loan with Yogi govt’s support, establishes successful printing press business

Beneficiary-oriented schemes of the Yogi government are enabling the youth of Uttar Pradesh to become self-reliant. These initiatives are promoting self-employment and strengthening the state’s economy. Translating this vision into reality, Bilal Hasan, a resident of Gadipura in Etawah district, has successfully established his own business with the support of a government scheme.

Bilal Hasan shared, “After obtaining complete information through the District Industries Centre, he availed a loan of Rs 10 lakh under the ‘Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarozgar Yojana’. With the financial assistance received under the scheme, he started his printing press and flex business. With continued government support, he has successfully established and expanded his enterprise.’

Through his venture, Bilal Hasan has not only become self-reliant but is now earning Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 per month. Additionally, he has provided employment to five other people, thereby strengthening their economic condition as well.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the ‘Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarozgar Yojana’ has emerged as a strong initiative for educated unemployed youth in Uttar Pradesh. The scheme provides easy access to loans and guidance to help young individuals start their own businesses.

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This has not only increased employment opportunities but has also enabled youth to become job creators. Small-scale industries are being established in both rural and urban areas, accelerating the state’s economic growth.

Under the scheme, a maximum loan of up to Rs 25 lakh is provided in the manufacturing sector and up to ₹10 lakh in the service sector, along with subsidy based on the total project cost.

Interested individuals can obtain complete information through the District Industries Centre and benefit from the scheme to fulfil their dream of becoming entrepreneurs.











