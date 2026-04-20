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GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2026: Will Rohit Sharma return to get Mumbai Indians on track against Gujarat Titans

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Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 Match No 30 LIVE Scores and Updates: Shubman Gill’s GT will be aiming for a fourth successive win when they face MI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.


Published date india.com
Updated: April 20, 2026 2:49 PM IST



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