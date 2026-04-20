Home

Sports

GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2026: Will Rohit Sharma return to get Mumbai Indians on track against Gujarat Titans

live

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 Match No 30 LIVE Scores and Updates: Shubman Gill’s GT will be aiming for a fourth successive win when they face MI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Shubman Gill’s GT will take on MI in match No. 30 of IPL 2026 season in Ahmedabad on Monday. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2026, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Cricket Match: Former champions Gujarat Titans will look to continue their dominant show in the IPL 2026 season when they take on bottom-placed Mumbai Indians in match No 30 of the IPL 2026 season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. Shubman Gill’s side are coming into this match on the back of hat-trick of wins in the league and will be aiming to win their fourth game on the trot.

Hardik Pandya’s MI, on the other hand, have been on a downward slide since winning the first game of the season. They have now lost four games on the trot and are currently in 10th and last place on the IPL 2026 Points Table.

MI will be hoping that former skipper Rohit Sharma has recovered sufficiently from his hamstring injury and could at take part in the match against GT at least as an ‘Impact Player’. Rohit took part in the full training session with Mitchell Santner in Ahmedabad on Sunday and if likely to return to the side after missing the last game against Punjab Kings at home.

The visitors have never won a match against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and would be desperate end their losing run and create history on Monday.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 30 Predicted 12

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, M Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ashok Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner/AM Ghazanfar, Trent Boult/Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 Match No 30 LIVE Scores and Updates HERE –











