Home

Sports

SRH vs DC Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match: When, Where, How to Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 Match No 31: DC will look to bounce back into Playoffs contention as they take on Ishan Kishan’s SRH at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel (right) speaks with SRH opener Abhishek Sharma during a training session in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)

SRH vs DC IPL 2026 Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aiming for a hat-trick of wins as they host Delhi Capitals in match No. 31 of the IPL 2026 season at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday. A win for Ishan Kishan’s side on Tuesday night will help them join Royal Challenges Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals with 8 points on the Points Table with Punjab Kings being the runaway leaders so far with 11 points from 6 matches.

Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals also got a morale boosting win over defending champions RCB in Bengaluru over the weekend and will be looking for their second win on the trot. If DC win on Tuesday night, they can leap over SRH and into Playoffs contention with 8 points from 6 matches.

“Even if you speak of the couple of losses that we have had, one I think the whole world knows that with that Miller one run, things could have been very different. The other game was the only game that we speak of, the one that is against CSK,” Delhi Capitals head coach Hemang Badani said in the pre-match press conference on Monday.

“And if anybody were to be four wins out of five wins, I don’t think any side would be worried about it. I think it is more about the process that we have followed. And I think we have consistently stuck to the process. Results will come, will not come. But we are happy with the way we are going,” Badani added.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

SRH hold a slight edge when it comes to head-to-head clashes against DC with 13 wins as compared to 12 losses till date. But when it comes to matches in Hyderabad it is all even with both sides winning 3 matches each. Both sides are on equal footing when it comes to their last 5 matches as well with 2 wins each and one match washed out.

The game will be played on pitch No. 5 which was a low scoring encounter between SRH and LSG last season but Badani didn’t want to read too much into it. “I just briefly had a look at it (the pitch) and it is always a high-scoring venue. And we do have the right squad, be it the batting or the bowling. We are happy with our squad and we think we can do a good job,” Badani added.

Ready with . Ready with . pic.twitter.com/bQYONDUSbh — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 21, 2026

Here are all the details about Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 31…

When is Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 31 going to take place?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 31 will take place on Tuesday, April 21.

Where is Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 31 going to take place?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 31 will be held at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 31 start?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 31 will begin at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 31 on TV in India?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 31 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 31 in India?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 31 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 31 Predicted 12

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (c), Aniket Verma, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora (wk), Liam Livingstone / Dilshan Madushanka, Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain

Delhi Capitals: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wk), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan











