Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda shares emotional note after Grandfather’s death, calls him, ‘‘The only love of my life’

Home

Entertainment

Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda shares emotional note after Grandfathers death, calls him, The only love of my life

Aneet Padda expressed her grief through a deeply personal message online, remembering cherished moments and the irreplaceable presence of her grandfather in her life.

Loss of close family member brought deep grief for actress Aneet Padda as she shared an emotional message remembering her grandfather, who passed away recently. Young actress known for role in Saiyaara opened her heart through social media post reflecting the strong bond they shared over the years. Grandfather had been battling Alzheimer’s disease for long time and memory loss gradually affected daily connection between them. Despite the condition, love between both remained visible through small moments of recognition and emotional attachment that continued even during the difficult phase of illness.

What did Aneet Padda share online?

Aneet posted a picture holding the hand of her grandfather and described him as the most important person in her life. She wrote deeply emotional words expressing pain of losing him while still holding memories alive. In her note she mentioned his struggle with Alzheimer’s and how even during fading memory, he never let go of love. She wrote ‘The only love of my life. You were drifting away, but you didn’t forget makhan. You held on to love, even when you couldn’t hold on to memory.’”

How did she express her grief?

Her message continued with promise to carry his presence in her life. She spoke about holding on to stories jokes kindness and warmth he shared with her. She wrote “I will hold on to both. I will carry all our years together. I will be a good person. I will carry your jokes and repeat them every chance I get. I will carry your kindness and your light into every dark room.”

She further wrote, “I will carry your stories and tell them to the world. I will carry your love, you taught me the purest, most unconditional kind. I will carry you.” She also added emotional line about seeing brightest star and connecting it with his memory expressing eternal bond beyond life.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

See Aneet Padda’s heartwarming post here

When Aneet Padda talked about her grandfather’s Alzheimer’s journey

Aneet had earlier spoken about grandfather’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis during interviews. She shared how he often forgot names and moments but still showed emotional recognition. She even mentioned that he sometimes called her by affectionate names instead of real identity showing emotional memory remained intact despite illness. Her personal experience also influenced her performance in Saiyaara where she portrayed similar emotional sensitivity.

More about Aneet Padda

On work front Aneet continues film journey with upcoming project Shakti Shalini under Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. She will also appear again alongside co star Ahaan Panday in future project lined with Mohit Suri.











