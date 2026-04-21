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LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, other major cities

The price of the 14.2 kg cooking gas cylinder remained steady at Rs 913. However, the commercial LPG prices were increased on April 1 due to a 44 percent increase in the Saudi Contract Price.

LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, other major cities

LPG, PNG Prices Today: Concerns about the pricing of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and piped natural gas (PNG) continue amid ongoing tensions between Iran and the United States, which have escalated the geopolitical tensions. Iranian forces’ drone attacks on US-flagged vessels following the US Navy’s seizure of an Iranian-flagged cargo ship in the Sea of Oman have already affected the upcoming peace talks. The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has also affected the global energy market. However, US Vice President JD Vance is expected to travel to Islamabad for the second round of peace talks with Tehran as the temporary ceasefire is going to end on Wednesday. The ongoing tensions have also affected India, which largely depends on Gulf countries for its energy imports. The country imports 40 percent of its crude oil and 90 percent of its LPG gas from the Middle Eastern countries through the Strait of Hormuz, making it vulnerable to regional disruptions. The OMCs increased the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 195.50 to Rs 2,078.50 in Delhi. However, the domestic LPG prices remained steady at Rs 913.

Commercial LPG prices increased from April 1 due to a 44 percent increase in Saudi Contract Price. The SCP jumped from USD542 per tonne in March to USD780 per tonne in April.











