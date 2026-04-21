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Vada Pav Girl Chandrika Dixit addresses viral row with Mystery Man, reunites with husband Yugam Gera, Views ka hi toh…

Chandrika Dixit has spoken out amid ongoing online chatter, offering clarity on recent claims while appearing alongside her husband Yugam Gera in a new update.

Online buzz around Chandrika Dixit aka Vada Pav Girl, created confusion after viral clips suggested trouble in her personal life with husband Yugam Gera. Social media discussions quickly picked up pace as viewers speculated about a separation and the presence of an unknown man seen in the video. The situation gained traction within hours, with multiple claims circulating across platforms. Amid rising attention, Chandrika chose to respond directly through fresh videos, bringing clarity to ongoing chatter. Her response not only addressed rumours but also hinted towards improved understanding between her and Yugam while questioning the intent behind viral content.

What triggered the mystery man controversy?

Controversy began when a clip showed Yugam recording Chandrika alongside another man, leading to assumptions about relationship issues. Earlier, Chandrika had shared a video accusing her husband of cheating, which further fueled speculation. The later appearance of the mystery man added a new angle, creating confusion among viewers who began connecting unrelated narratives. Viral spread of a short clip without full context intensified the debate.

How did Chandrika Dixit respond?

Chandrika clarified that viral footage was part of a planned shoot and not a real-life situation. She explained the original video was meant for posting on March 8 but decision changed due to shift in online discussions. She said “Hamara mudda to alag hi reh gaya ek naya mudda khada ho gaya Hindi Muslim ka hamko nahi laga ki hamko apni personal cheez yaha dalni chahiye” highlighting reason behind delay. She also added “Are kya expose poori video daalu kya mere paas hai poori video” while questioning those spreading partial clip.

Reunion with Yugam Gera

New videos show Chandrika and Yugam together suggesting reconciliation after earlier differences. Both indicated that coming back together happened gradually rather than suddenly. Yugam supported her stance by saying “Views ka hi to khel chal raha hai saara” pointing towards motive behind viral spread. Visuals of them together with same individuals from shoot further backed their explanation.

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See viral video of Chandrika Dixit with husband Yugam Gera here

Big Question: Was viral clip misleading?

Chandrika stated person who shared clip was present during shoot and still chose to post edited version. She accused individuals of using content for attention fame and views. To counter claims she shared additional footage showing full scenario including mystery man and crew at location. Her explanation aimed to close speculation around third party involvement.











