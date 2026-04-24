Marco Jansen breaks silence on Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy for Punjab Kings in IPL 2026, says…

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Marco Jansen breaks silence on Shreyas Iyers captaincy for Punjab Kings in IPL 2026, says…

Marco Jansen’s jaw-dropping statement on Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy in IPL 2026. Read the full story to know more.

Marco Jansen opens up on Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy

Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings (PBKS) have performed brilliantly in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Under his captaincy, the franchise was the runner-ups last season. Speaking about this year’s edition, Punjab Kings have played six matches in the tournament, winning five games out of it, and their one match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was abandoned due to rain. However, they are unbeaten in the IPL 2026. Punjab Kings hold the first spot in the points table with 11 points.

Marco Jansen praises Shreyas Iyer for his captaincy in IPL 2026

Shreyas Iyer has done a brilliant job in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. His smart captaincy and impressive strategy helped Punjab Kings. South African star player and one of the finest pacers of all time, Marco Jansen, who played a crucial role for Punjab Kings in bowling. Jansen praised Shreyas Iyer for the bowlers’ ability to execute their plans.

‘It’s great to play under his captaincy’: Marco Jansen

Not only this, he also praised Shreyas Iyer for his captaincy and mindset: “It’s great to play under his captaincy. He’s always open to conversations and always happy to meet. It never feels like a dictatorship. Everyone understands their worth. Everyone feels needed. As a player, it’s good to have a captain who you can go to and talk to about anything.”

Marco Jansen backs Punjab Kings pace bowling attack

Marco Jansen also applauds Punjab Kings bowling-attack Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett and Vijaykumar Vyshak for their brilliant bowling performance: “I think everyone has different abilities. Everyone has different ways of bowling in different situations.”

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“I think we’ve done a good job of understanding each other and understanding each other’s thoughts. We support each other. We understand each other and help the team do well,” he added.

Marco Jansen’s performance with the ball for Punjab Kings in IPL 2026

Speaking about Marco Jansen’s performance for Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Marco Jansen has played six matches in the tournament for Punjab Kings and claimed five wickets so far.

Punjab Kings is set to face Delhi Capitals on April 25

Punjab Kings is all set to play against Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals on April 25, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Punjab Kings are unbeaten in the tournament, will Delhi Capitals will be able to defeat them in IPL 2026 and win their fourth match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

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