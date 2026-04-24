Tamil Nadu court awards death penalty to man for assaulting minors

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Big action by Tamil Nadu court: Death penalty to 45-year-old for assaulting minors girls

A Tamil Nadu court awarded the death penalty to a 45-year-old man for assaulting five minor girls and described the act as the rarest of rare crime.

Tamil Nadu court awards death penalty

In a rare case, the Tamil Nadu High Court on Friday, April 24, awarded the death penalty to a 45-year-old man. He was charged with sexually abusing five minor girls, describing the act as a “rarest of rare crime”. The convict has been identified as Chandran, a woodcutter from a village near Singampunari. He was also ordered to pay a fine of Rs 11,000, while the judge directed the state government to provide Rs seven lakh each to the five victims.

Prosecutors said the crimes occurred over the course of a week starting February 4, 2024. During that time, with his wife away assisting their daughter after childbirth, Chandran allegedly enticed the children, all around 10, into his home while they played nearby.

When did the matter come to light?

The case surfaced after one of the victims told her mother about the abuse, following which her husband was informed. Based on a complaint filed by the girl’s father, the Thiruppathur All Women Police booked the case and arrested Chandran.

Pronouncing the verdict, the Sivaganga POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) Fast Track Court judge observed that the premeditated nature of the crime against five minors justified the maximum punishment.

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