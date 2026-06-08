Delhi-NCR Weather Today, 08 June 2026, Live: Will it rain in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad? IMD issues major update

The southwest monsoon is likely to reach Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) during the last week of June, between June 25 and June 30.





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Delhi Weather Update (PTI Image)





New Delhi: The residents of the National Capital witnessed extreme humid heat on Sunday, with the heat index breaching 45.1°C even though the actual maximum temperature was 41.6°C. Notably, the heat index touched 45.1°C on Sunday, and similar weather conditions are expected to persist for the next two to three days. On Sunday, the maximum temperature settled at 41.6°C, which was 1.6°C above normal. The minimum temperature was recorded at 27.7°C, 0.1°C above normal. Humidity levels ranged between 65 percent and 31 percent. The highest maximum temperature in the city was recorded in the Ridge area at 41.8°C.

The forecast for Monday suggests clear skies and intense sunshine throughout the day. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 41°C and 28°C respectively. There is also a possibility of light rainfall on June 11 and 12, which could bring some relief and lead to a drop in temperatures once again.

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When will the monsoon arrive in Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram?

The southwest monsoon is likely to reach Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) during the last week of June, between June 25 and June 30. The Weather Department has said that the neighbouring cities, including Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad, as well as several other parts of northern India, are also expected to receive monsoon rains within the same period.

Delhi-NCR Weather Today, 08 June 2026, Live