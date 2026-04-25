Delhi CM reviews heat wave plan 2026, issues key instructions





Chief Minister Rekha Gupta conducted a detailed review of preparations under the Heat Wave Action Plan 2026. Departments and officers have been directed that every safeguard against extreme heat must be visible on the ground and delivered in time.

Instructions issued include:

•⁠ ⁠Adequate bed capacity in hospitals

•⁠ ⁠Immediate public awareness campaigns

•⁠ ⁠Full heatwave treatment facilities in ambulances

•⁠ ⁠Water Bell system in all schools

•⁠ ⁠Clean drinking water at hospitals, schools, construction sites, Atal canteens, police stations, post offices and DTC bus stands

•⁠ ⁠ORS availability at all designated locations

Directions have also been given to ensure uninterrupted functioning of tankers, water coolers and Water ATMs. Proper shade and drinking water arrangements for animals and birds are also to be maintained.





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