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Mukesh Ambanis daughter Isha Ambani walks with Rihanna, Janhvi Kapoor and others shine at Mumbais Fenty Beauty after-party night

Mumbai witnessed a dazzling fashion and celebrity moment as global icon Rihanna attended a star-studded after-party alongside Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani, Janhvi Kapoor and other well-known personalities, creating a night full of glamour and high-profile appearances.

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani walks with Rihanna, Janhvi Kapoor and others shine at Mumbai’s Fenty Beauty after-party night

India’s leading business tycoon Mukesh Ambani‘s daughter, Isha Ambani, turned heads in Mumbai as global pop icon Rihanna hosted a glamorous Fenty Beauty after-party that brought together fashion, music and Bollywood under one roof. The night quickly turned into one of the most talked-about celebrity gatherings in the city with high fashion looks and star presence dominating every corner of the event. From elegant couture outfits to bold designer silhouettes the atmosphere was filled with luxury and style making it a memorable night for guests and fans following the updates online.

What made Mumbai Fenty Beauty after-party so special?

The after-party hosted by Rihanna was not just a brand celebration but also a fashion moment that attracted global attention. Mumbai’s elite crowd, including film stars, designers and business personalities, gathered for the exclusive evening. The event became a blend of international glamour and Indian fashion presence, where every appearance was carefully noticed. The vibe of the night reflected luxury, beauty and global cultural exchange, making it one of the most visually striking celebrity events of the year in Mumbai.

Also read: Rihanna and Isha Ambani make stunning entry at the Fenty Beauty launch party; Janhvi Kapoor and others join -Watch

How did Isha Ambani stand out at the event?

Isha Ambani walked hand in hand with Rihanna and instantly became one of the highlights of the evening. She wore a soft seafoam blue couture gown from Dior’s Spring 2026 collection that gave a dreamy and elegant feel.

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The outfit featured delicate floral detailing and light shimmer that added a soft glow under the lights. She paired it with minimal jewellery and a black satin neck ribbon keeping the focus on the craftsmanship of the gown. Her simple hairstyle and natural makeup added to her graceful appearance creating a fairytale inspired fashion moment.

See Isha Ambani’s viral video with Rihanna here

What did Janhvi Kapoor bring to the fashion night?

Actress Janhvi Kapoor added her own charm to the event with a structured monochrome outfit by Rhea Costa. Her look featured an off shoulder white corset style top paired with a layered black skirt that created a strong silhouette. The combination of sharp tailoring and soft draping gave her outfit a balanced edge of elegance and modern style. With sleek hair and diamond jewellery she kept her appearance refined yet impactful making her one of the standout Bollywood names at the party.

See Janhvi Kapoor gracing event with Manish Malhotra here

Designer Manish Malhotra also made a strong appearance in a classic black three piece suit. Known for blending Indian fashion with global appeal he added a cultural touch to Rihanna’s look through his custom designed jewellery pieces including hathphools. His presence highlighted the connection between Bollywood fashion craftsmanship and international style trends making the event more than just a party but a global fashion statement.











