Ashok Leyland Partners with Shriram Automall to Unlock New Opportunities in India’s Used Commercial Vehicle Market

By Shalini Saha :- Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and the country’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with Shriram Automall India Limited (SAMIL). This partnership combines Ashok Leyland’s trusted commercial vehicle legacy with SAMIL’s nationwide auction and remarketing network to deliver a seamless and trusted pre-owned vehicle experience.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Viplav Shah, Head -LCV, Ashok Leyland and Mr. Sameer Malhotra, Director & CEO, SAMIL. Under this partnership, Ashok Leyland and Shriram Automall will establish a robust and transparent ecosystem for certified pre-owned commercial vehicles, enabling customers across India to access reliable, quality-assured mobility solutions with greater confidence and convenience.

Mr. Viplav Shah, Head -LCV, Ashok Leyland said, “We are delighted to partner with Shriram Automall to strengthen our presence in the pre-owned commercial vehicle market. As we continue our journey towards becoming a comprehensive mobility solutions provider, this collaboration marks an important step in expanding our footprint across the entire commercial vehicle lifecycle. By combining Ashok Leyland’s deep expertise in the commercial vehicle industry with Shriram Automall’s strong network and customer base in the used vehicle segment, we aim to create greater value and a seamless ownership experience for customers.”

Mr. Sameer Malhotra, Director & CEO, SAMIL, said, “At SAMIL, our vision has always been to build an organised and trusted marketplace for pre-owned vehicles, equipment, and other assets in India. Partnering with Ashok Leyland marks another significant milestone in that journey. Ashok Leyland has earned the trust of millions through its quality, durability, and innovation, and we are proud to collaborate with such an iconic brand. Together, we aim to create greater value for customers by providing a transparent, efficient, and reliable platform that simplifies the buying and selling of pre-owned commercial vehicles across the country.”

Pre-owned or re-purposed vehicles sector is experiencing exponential and consistent growth. Through facilities like exchange, disposal, hybrid, and special vehicle inspection, this partnership aims to become the first choice amongst the customers considering an exchange of their vehicles. This partnership will enable Ashok Leyland to expand its reach among fleet operators and single-truck owners across India.