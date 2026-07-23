AI-Insurtech NeuralKart raises INR 2.35 Cr in Seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures

By Shalini Saha :- AI-Insurtech company NeuralKart has raised INR 2.35 Cr in its Seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures. NeuralKart is building the decisioning layer for risk: AI that reads the rules of insurance and reads the real world, and turns both into automated decisions that insurers and safety teams can trust. The capital will be utilized for product development and AI/ML engineering, customer acquisition and go-to-market expansion.

NeuralKart delivers this through two AI platforms. InsureMind ingests an insurer’s own product prospectus as the authoritative rulebook, then automates underwriting, claims, renewals and audits end to end, enabling straight-through processing while surfacing inconsistencies for human review. FieldSense fuses drone, CCTV, IP-camera and sensor data with computer vision to detect unsafe conditions on industrial sites in real time, producing risk-scored, auditable outputs. Those field outputs feed directly back into insurance underwriting and claims, closing the loop between what happens on the ground and how risk is priced, and making the two platforms one connected risk-decisioning engine.

Dimple Mirchandani, Senior Vice President, Inflection Point Ventures, says,“The future of insurance will be driven by intelligent automation, where AI enhances underwriting, claims processing, and risk assessment. NeuralKart has built a platform that addresses these evolving needs with a deep understanding of both technology and the insurance ecosystem. We believe the team’s execution capabilities and domain expertise place them in a strong position to build a category-leading AI company from India.”

Since inception, NeuralKart has generated revenue from paying enterprise customers and maintained a 100% customer retention rate, demonstrating strong early market validation and customer confidence in the platform. The company works with leading general insurers and industrial risk services firms across health underwriting, claims automation and field safety, and has entered into a co-development partnership for its FieldSense platform.

Commenting on the investment, Manoj Raju, CEO, NeuralKart, says,“At NeuralKart, we are building AI that does the heavy lifting for two industries that run on trust: insurance and industrial safety. InsureMind turns an insurer’s own policy rulebook into automated underwriting and claims decisions, and FieldSense uses computer vision to prevent incidents before they happen on industrial sites. Partnering with IPV gives us not just capital but a network of CXOs and operators who open doors for us. This round helps us deepen our AI, expand our customer base, and move faster towards becoming the decisioning layer for risk.”

NeuralKart is led by a founding team with over 60 years of combined experience across AI, insurance, and enterprise technology. CEO Manoj Raju brings 15+ years in AI and enterprise technology, including a research role at DFKI, while COO Srigopal Gopisetty contributes over 24 years of insurance expertise. CTO Shreyas R. Halageri leads the company’s AI platform and technology, and CPO Vidvath Kamireddy drives product strategy and customer experience. Together, the four founders combine deep technical expertise with strong industry knowledge to transform insurance through AI.

NeuralKart operates at the intersection of InsurTech, focused on insurance operations automation, and industrial safety technology, two markets that are both large and fast-growing in India and globally. India’s non-life insurance industry recorded a gross direct premium of INR 2.58 lakh crore in FY2024-25, according to the IRDAI Annual Report 2024-25, while underwriting losses for the same year stood at INR 30,276 crore, the mispricing problem InsureMind directly targets. India’s InsurTech market is growing at an estimated 25-30% CAGR, driven by IRDAI’s digital transformation push, while the global InsurTech addressable opportunity is projected to exceed USD 150 billion by 2030. Combined, the global addressable market across insurance automation and industrial safety AI is estimated to exceed USD 70 billion.