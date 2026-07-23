IMD weather forecast July 24: Will it rain in Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat,? Check detailed IMD forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert across several states for July 24. While it has issued red alert for rainfall in some states, others have received a warning f very heavy rainfall. Check the details here.





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Pedestrians hold umbrellas while they cross the road amid heavy rain in New Delhi. PTI





IMD weather forecast July 24: Monsoon is slowly but steadily arriving in India, especially the northern parts. While Delhi witnessed a few minutes of rainfall on Thursday, several parts of Gujarat were nearly submerged after receiving incessant rainfall. Now, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Friday (July 24) across 24 major states of the country.

Let’s take a look at what has been predicted by the weather department.

Delhi-NCR

IMD issued a red alert for light rainfall in the National Capital Region (NCR) for the next few days. The IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies with light rain, thunderstorms and lightning for the next week. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 25 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius, respectively, tomorrow.

On Thursday, the city’s main weather station at Safdarjung recorded 2 mm of rainfall while Lodi Road logged 1.6 mm, Palam witnessed 1.2 mm and 0.7 mm at Ridge in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am. The maximum temperature settled at 34.5 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, 0.4 notches below the season’s normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.2 degrees Celsius, 0.1 notch below normal.

Maharashtra

The IMD has predicted a cloudy day with intermittent rainfall for Mumbai on July 24, along with a yellow alert being issued for the city, Thane and Palghar. Rain activity is expected to continue across Konkan and Goa, with some areas likely to witness heavy to very heavy showers. Authorities have warned commuters about possible waterlogging and traffic disruptions in vulnerable areas. Meanwhile, Pune residents can expect overcast skies and intermittent rain. The IMD has forecast fairly widespread rainfall in Madhya Maharashtra, with some areas likely to witness intense showers.

Also Read | Maharashtra Weather Update: Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Satara, Sangli likely to witness heavy rainfall today, IMD issues alert

IMD is also predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with gusty winds of 60-70 kmph. The IMD recorded significant rainfall across Mumbai and nearby areas in the 24 hours till 8.30 am Thursday. Santacruz received 63.6 mm of rain, Colaba 22.2 mm, while Thane and Navi Mumbai recorded 99.32 mm and 56.87 mm respectively.

Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan

Rain activity is expected to continue across parts of Uttar Pradesh, with light to moderate showers forecast until July 29. Meanwhile in Rajasthan, the monsoon has turned active once again, with the IMD predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in southern and southeastern regions. Several districts in Ajmer, Kota, Jodhpur and Udaipur divisions may see heavy showers till July 25, while Jaipur, Bharatpur and Bikaner are likely to experience lighter rainfall.

Gujarat

Gujarat is facing the impact of intense monsoon activity, with the IMD issuing a red alert for districts likely to receive very heavy rainfall. Persistent rains have caused waterlogging, swollen rivers and disruptions in road connectivity across several areas. Panchmahal, Dahod and Mahisagar are among the districts on alert, with more heavy showers expected in South Gujarat.

Also Read | Delhi weather update: Overnight rain brings relief from humidity in Delhi-NCR, temperature drops, IMD releases fresh alert for next 5 days

On Thursday, nearly 1,200 people were rescued while more than 22,000 residents relocated to safer places as heavy showers battered a large part of south Gujarat. Navsari and Valsad were the worst affected districts, followed by Surat, Ahmedabad, Kheda Tapi and Dangs, where persistent downpour since Wednesday threw normal life out of gear.

Heavy rains in THESE states

According to the IMD, intense rainfall is expected in East Rajasthan, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat, Konkan and Goa over the coming days. Heavy rain has also been predicted in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Rajasthan, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar.

Meanwhile, moderate rainfall is expected in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, Gujarat, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe. Light to moderate rain is also likely in East Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.